Kitecyber Expands MSP & MSSP Offerings with Unified Endpoint Management, DLP, SWG & ZTNA
Kitecyber, a California-based cybersecurity startup, unveiled its enhanced Managed Security Platform for MSPs and MSSPs. The cloud-native, endpoint-centric solution unifies UEM, DLP, SWG, and ZTNA without gateways or appliances, securing remote/hybrid users. With AI copilots, unified console, co-managed services, compliance tools, and optional cyber insurance, Kitecyber helps partners simplify operations, cut costs, scale services, and build customer trust.
San Jose, CA, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kitecyber, a California, US-based cybersecurity company, today unveiled its enhanced Managed Security Platform. The platform features Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), Data Leak Prevention (DLP), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), all unified under a single, cloud-native platform, purpose-built for MSPs and MSSPs. Crucially, all solutions are fundamentally endpoint-centric, placing the security and management of endpoints at the core of their design. There is no need to deploy cloud gateways or appliances. The security stays with the device, so it works great for remote or hybrid employees and keeps them secure irrespective of their location.
This latest release reinforces Kitecyber’s commitment to delivering comprehensive, simple, and scalable endpoint security solutions, from devices to data to Internet to remote access, so service providers can confidently elevate their managed security offerings.
"The cybersecurity world is full of point solutions and dumb agents that create alerts and more work for MSPs and MSSps. We want to change that with AI based copilot delivering a security expert for each user and a unified platform purpose-built for MSPs and MSSPs," said Ajay Gulati, CEO of Kitecyber. "Our endpoint-centric approach eliminates the need for cloud gateways or appliances and integrates UEM, DLP, SWG, and ZTNA into a single SSE solution, empowering partners to simplify their operations and get higher margins. By consolidating point tools into one platform, we enable MSPs and MSSPs to transition from technology resellers to high-value strategic cybersecurity advisors, simplifying operations, cutting overhead, and deepening customer trust.”
Everything MSPs & MSSPs Need—In One Platform
Kitecyber’s unified approach merges powerful comprehensive protection, Gen AI smartness, ease of use with deep operational support:
Unified Console – Manage endpoints, web policies, data protection rules, and access control through one intuitive interface, reducing tool fragmentation and boosting efficiency.
Embedded ZTNA – Integrated next-gen secure remote access replaces traditional VPNs, simplifying policy enforcement and enhancing security.
Co-Managed Services – Device & alert monitoring, patching, and reporting can be handled by Kitecyber experts if needed, enabling partners to offload operational complexity while delivering premium service.
Protection Guarantee – Leveraging partnerships with leading cyber insurers, Kitecyber offers optional coverage (e.g., a built-in cyber warranty or insurance add-on) to strengthen partner and customer confidence.
Engineered for Real-World MSP and MSSP Use Cases
From diverse enterprises to regulated verticals, Kitecyber’s platform caters to a wide variety of use cases:
Endpoint-to-Cloud Security – Protect devices, web traffic, sensitive data, and cloud access for SaaS or Gen AI apps under a unified strategy.
Multi-Tenant Management – Effortlessly manage multiple clients from one dashboard—critical for MSP scalability.
Compliance & Reporting – Built-in enforcement of compliance controls, continuous health reporting, audit support and operational transparency.
Flexible Billing & Licensing – Monthly or annual per module per user subscription plans with no long-term lock-ins, enabling MSPs to personalize packages for clients and unlock recurring revenue.
Why It Matters
As cyber threats escalate and customer expectations evolve, MSPs and MSSPs need more than point tools—they need cohesive, scalable platforms that deliver outcomes. Kitecyber’s integrated suite ensures:
Simplicity – Reduce complexity and unneeded overhead with a single endpoint agent that replaces multiple point solutions.
Scalability – Grow services confidently across client environments and verticals.
Trust – Deliver modern cybersecurity built using Gen AI, backed by expert services and assured resilience through warranty or insurance support.
About Kitecyber
Kitecyber provides an AI copilot that acts as a security expert for every user and provides comprehensive device, data and app security. Kitecyber solution enforces and meets compliance requirements of organizations for SOC2, ISO27001, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, GDPR etc. Leveraging an innovative AI native, endpoint based architecture and a partner-first philosophy, Kitecyber delivers end-to-end security across endpoints, SaaS and web access, data channels, and trusted network access. To learn more, visit Kitecyber website.
Contact
KitecyberContact
Ajay Gulati
+1 650-880-6215
https://kitecyber.com
