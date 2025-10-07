Kitecyber Expands MSP & MSSP Offerings with Unified Endpoint Management, DLP, SWG & ZTNA

Kitecyber, a California-based cybersecurity startup, unveiled its enhanced Managed Security Platform for MSPs and MSSPs. The cloud-native, endpoint-centric solution unifies UEM, DLP, SWG, and ZTNA without gateways or appliances, securing remote/hybrid users. With AI copilots, unified console, co-managed services, compliance tools, and optional cyber insurance, Kitecyber helps partners simplify operations, cut costs, scale services, and build customer trust.