Positive Athlete Launches New Platform: Over 2,100 Nominations Signal Strong Response
Atlanta, GA, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Positive Athlete announced the launch of its new desktop and mobile application, designed to address a critical challenge facing student-athletes nationwide: the transition from competitive sports to professional careers. Launched September 8, the comprehensive platform provides lifetime free access exclusively to all Positive Athlete nominees, offering unprecedented resources for character development, career preparation, and meaningful professional networking.
Since the September 8 launch, the platform has generated exceptional momentum with over 2,100 nominations received from over 1,200 high schools across all 50 states, demonstrating the urgent need for comprehensive student-athlete development resources and the strong market response to Positive Athlete's innovative solution.
Every playing career eventually comes to an end, yet many young athletes remain unprepared for life beyond sports. While student-athletes dedicate years to developing their athletic abilities, many have had limited opportunities or resources to plan for life after sports. The Positive Athlete App recognizes that the soft skills developed through athletics – including coachability, competitiveness, teamwork, strategic thinking, and resilience in both victory and defeat – translate directly into valuable professional competencies sought by employers across all industries.
A Platform for Student-Athlete Development
"Our mission is to continually enhance the value we provide to student-athletes, coaches, schools, and corporate partners," said Scott Pederson Founder & CEO at Positive Athlete. "We're creating the most advanced student-athlete platform that truly revolutionizes how young athletes transition from sports to life. This embraces our ongoing mission to Recognize, Empower, and Connect high character high school student-athletes to opportunities beyond their current scope."
The desktop and mobile app connects Positive Athletes with comprehensive tools for character development, career opportunities, leadership programs, and meaningful networking, helping student-athletes prepare for their future in powerful and practical ways. By shifting the mindset of young athletes early in their careers, the platform encourages them to recognize, and prepare for, their broader potential long before their final game.
Comprehensive Feature Set Designed for Success
The Positive Athlete App offers an extensive suite of features tailored specifically for student-athlete development. Features include, but are not limited to:
Character & Professional Development:
Character Development Library with curated resources.
Leadership Certifications to enhance credentials.
Professional Resume Builder optimized for student-athletes.
Character Endorsements from peers and mentors.
Networking & Connection Opportunities:
Exclusive network connecting all Positive Athlete nominees and alumni.
Integrated messaging center for professional communication.
Profile shareability designed for college recruiters and employers.
Career & Educational Resources:
Education & Employment Opportunities Hub.
Direct access to potential employers actively seeking student-athletes.
Personalized career guidance and mentorship opportunities.
Administrative Excellence:
Nominee Profile Management system.
Athletics Director access to school nominees.
Streamlined awards processing for educational institutions.
Lifetime Value Proposition
Any past, present, or future Positive Athlete nominee receives lifetime free access to the platform, enabling them to leverage all available resources throughout their academic and professional journey. This commitment ensures that the investment in character recognition continues to provide value well beyond graduation.The alumni will begin receiving rolling invitations later this month.
Impact on the Athletic Community
The platform serves multiple stakeholders within the athletic ecosystem. Student-athletes gain access to career development resources typically unavailable through traditional channels. Coaches and schools benefit from streamlined nominee management and enhanced value proposition for their programs. Corporate partners gain direct access to a curated network of character-driven, high-potential candidates with proven leadership abilities.
Strategic Alliance and Exclusive Opportunities
Along with the app and nomination launch, multiple initiatives have been developed for all nominees past and present:
National Athletic Director and state high school association outreach securing over 2,100 nominations in last four weeks, validating the critical need for student-athlete development resources.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Volunteer Opportunity - An exclusive volunteer opportunity for nominees and alumni with the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be hosted across North America. Positive Athlete community members with direct access to one of the world's most prestigious sporting events, offering invaluable professional development and networking opportunities on a global stage.
National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) Strategic Alliance - Alliance with NIAAA continues to strengthen the platform's reach and impact within the high school athletic community.
Availability
The Positive Athlete App is available now for download and immediate use by all qualified nominees (past & present), as well as high school administrators. Educational institutions and corporate partners interested in learning more about app integration or partnership opportunities can contact Positive Athlete directly: https://www.positiveathlete.org/ourteam
About Positive Athlete
Positive Athlete, Inc. is a national organization dedicated to recognizing and empowering high school student-athletes who demonstrate exceptional character both on and off the field. Positive Athlete promotes the benefits of positivity to young athletes around the country through awards, scholarships and special opportunities. Over the past 12 years, Positive Athlete has recognized thousands of student-athletes with awards nationwide and distributed more than $600,000 in scholarships.
