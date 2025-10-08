Huntington Learning Center Russellville Highlights New NAEP Data

Arkansas Must Rally to Recover Post COVID Learning Loss. As of September 9, 2025, the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) has released the 2024 Nation’s Report Card (NAEP), confirming a sobering reality: student performance in reading, math, and science remains below pre-COVID baselines, and in many cases continues to decline.