Huntington Learning Center Russellville Highlights New NAEP Data
Arkansas Must Rally to Recover Post COVID Learning Loss. As of September 9, 2025, the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) has released the 2024 Nation’s Report Card (NAEP), confirming a sobering reality: student performance in reading, math, and science remains below pre-COVID baselines, and in many cases continues to decline.
Russellville, AR, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The NCES report (https://www.nationsreportcard.gov) reveals continued national declines in student performance in science, reading, and mathematics. According to NPR (https://www.npr.org/2025/09/09/nx-s1-5526918/nations-report-card-scores-reading-math-science-education-cuts), 8th‑grade science scores fell 4 points while 12th‑grade math and reading each dropped about 3 points compared to 2019, signaling that academic recovery has not kept pace with pre‑COVID levels.
Arkansas’ data mirrors the national concern. Arkansas 4th graders averaged 230 in math (versus the national 237), and 8th graders scored 266 in math (versus the national 272). Arkansas 4th grade reading averaged 210 (versus national 214), and 8th grade reading scored 255. These figures place Arkansas among those states whose students remain below national averages and show slower recovery from pandemic learning disruption.
A recent Education Week survey (https://www.edweek.org/teaching-learning/should-students-have-to-do-homework-heres-what-teachers-really-think/2025/09) of over 600 teachers showed that views on homework remain split: 42 % support required homework, 37 % oppose it, and 21 % favor conditional assignment. Educators caution that indiscriminate homework may exacerbate inequities and place undue stress on students and families.
Huntington Learning Center of Russellville positions itself as a constructive bridge in this context. Its structured, individualized programs are designed to close learning gaps left by interrupted schooling. These programs support rather than replace classroom instruction—and by reinforcing students’ foundational understanding, they can help reduce excessive homework burdens. With tailored instruction aligned to each student’s needs, Huntington offers a partner in Arkansas’ efforts to rebound and move toward stronger student achievement.
Feedback from families underscores the value of targeted academic intervention. One parent, Nathan H., praised Huntington’s approach:
“Huntington provides personalized, one‑on‑one help to our student. They deliver on what they say they can do. They not only help our student improve academically, but they help them grow as a person.”
A Call to Arkansas Parents, Educators, and Policymakers
This is news—and it’s urgent. The 2024 NAEP results confirm a national and statewide lag in learning recovery. John Crawford, Owner and Center Director of Huntington Learning Center of Russellville says, "for Arkansas to chart a better future, we must mobilize supplemental support aggressively. Huntington Learning Center of Russellville stands ready to partner with families and schools to lift our students, campus by campus, classroom by classroom, child by child."
Regarding how Huntington can help, Mr. Crawford responds "Huntington offers a proven academic recovery path. Let us help Arkansas students not just catch up, but excel. For more information or to schedule an Academic Evaluation, please call us at 1-800 CAN-LEARN or visit our website."
About Huntington Learning Center
Huntington Learning Center is the nation’s leading tutoring and test-prep provider. It delivers customized learning programs in person, online, and in hybrid formats. Its certified instructors provide individualized instruction in phonics, reading, writing, study skills, elementary and middle school mathematics, Algebra through Calculus, chemistry, and other sciences. Huntington also offers preparation for the SAT and ACT, as well as state and standardized examinations. Its programs are designed to build skills, confidence, and motivation, while aligning with the demands of Common Core State Standards. Huntington holds accreditation by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Established in 1977, its mission is to give every student the best education possible. More information is available at https://huntingtonhelps.com/locations/russellville-ar/.
