Precision Orthopaedic Specialties Welcomes Dr. Collin Krebs in October

Precision Orthopaedic Specialties is pleased to announce that Dr. Collin Krebs, a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, will join the practice on October 13, 2025. Dr. Krebs will treat patients at the Chardon and Middlefield offices.
Chardon, OH, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Precision Orthopaedic Specialties is pleased to announce that Dr. Collin Krebs, a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, will join the practice on October 13, 2025.
Dr. Krebs completed his Sports Medicine Fellowship at the University of Chicago, where he trained in advanced arthroscopic surgery of the shoulder, hip, and knee, as well as shoulder replacement and joint preservation procedures. He also has extensive experience in hip and knee replacement and fracture care from his residency at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.
“We are very excited to have Dr. Krebs join our group,” said Dr. Gregory Sarkisian, President of Precision Orthopaedic Specialties. “He brings outstanding surgical training and a true passion for sports medicine. Our patients will benefit from his expertise and his commitment to getting them back to their active lives.”
A native of Northeast Ohio, Dr. Krebs is eager to return home and care for the community he knows so well. “This is home for me,” he said. “It has been a lifelong goal of mine to provide orthopedic care in Northeast Ohio and I’m looking forward to helping patients recover from injuries or guide them through joint replacement so they can continue staying active and get back to doing what they love.”
Dr. Krebs will begin seeing patients on October 13 at the Chardon and Middlefield locations.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit precisionorthopaedic.com or call 440.285.4999.
About Precision Orthopaedic Specialties
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties is a leading provider of comprehensive orthopedic care in Northeast Ohio and a proud partner practice of OrthoAlliance, one of the nation’s largest networks of orthopedic specialists. Our fellowship-trained physicians deliver advanced expertise in sports medicine, joint replacement, arthroscopic surgery, spine care, and fracture management. With a patient-centered approach, we are committed to helping individuals of all ages return to active, healthy lifestyles while providing the highest level of care close to home.
Contact
OrthoAllianceContact
Heather Benjamin, Marketing Director
614-839-2142
www.orthoalliance.com
