Medome Launches This November to Smash Broken Primary Care System with the World’s First AI-Powered Personal Health Record
Medome launches Nov. 2025 as the first AI-powered personal health record, ending wasted time/money on repeated tests and fragmented care. Patented technology conducts comprehensive medical interviews, applies 500+ algorithms for diagnoses and risk assessments, and creates one complete record for all providers. Tested by thousands, HIPAA compliant. Doc built for everyone. AI-First Primary Care™ improves access, affordability, accuracy.
New York, NY, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- An AI-powered personal health record ends redundant tests, missed diagnoses, and fragmented care: delivering "AI-First Primary Care™" that saves time, money, and lives.
Medome (medome.ai/), a breakthrough direct-to-consumer health platform, launches this November to solve healthcare's most persistent problem: every year, countless patients waste hours and thousands of dollars repeating tests, retelling stories, and chasing missing records. Medome ends that. Built for the health conscious and health anxious alike, chronic disease sufferers, family caregivers juggling multiple lives, and the medically and financially under-resourced, Medome creates one secure, intelligent, continuously analyzed record that unites your entire medical history so every provider sees the full picture, the first time, every time.
Tested by thousands of real patients, trusted by physicians nationwide, and built to the highest security standards, fully HIPAA compliant and SOC 2 Type 2 audited annually, Medome represents a new era of AI-First Primary Care™.
One Medical Record. Every Answer.
Using patented technology, Medome conducts a comprehensive digital human, voice- and screen-based "perfect" medical interview that captures the depth and nuance doctors need but rarely have time to obtain. The platform then applies over 500 proprietary algorithms to generate possible diagnoses, perform the world's most comprehensive risk assessment with actionable insights, prepare customized doctor-ready questions, and identify post-visit discrepancies between physician recommendations and evidence-based guidelines.
"Medome gives people control over the one thing that matters most: their health," said Steven Charlap, MD, MBA, Founder and CEO of Medome. "It organizes and analyzes your medical history so you walk into every appointment prepared and confident, and walk out satisfied. That means fewer errors, faster answers, and care that finally feels connected. Because when your medical story is complete and understood, your health decisions are optimized."
Between your parents' prescriptions, your kids' checkups, and your own care, managing health feels like a full-time unpaid job. Every doctor's visit starts from ground zero: the same forms, the same questions, the same tests ordered twice because no one had the full picture.
"Medome is about creating a new kind of confidence in healthcare," said Paul Battle, President and CEO of Medome. "It brings every record, result, and recommendation together — organized, shareable, and ready when life happens. We help consumers get the right care, at the right time, for the right reasons: improving access, affordability, and accuracy for everyone. So you can spend less time chasing paperwork and more time caring for the people who matter most." Availability: Medome launches nationwide in November 2025. Learn more at www.medome.ai.
Media Contact:
Paul Battle, President, Medome
pbattle@soap.health
(646) 334-9165 medome.ai/
Contact
Medome Intro Video
Medome - An AI-powered personal health record ends redundant tests, missed diagnoses, and fragmented care: delivering "AI-First Primary Care™" that saves time, money, and lives
