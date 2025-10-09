Medome Launches This November to Smash Broken Primary Care System with the World’s First AI-Powered Personal Health Record

Medome launches Nov. 2025 as the first AI-powered personal health record, ending wasted time/money on repeated tests and fragmented care. Patented technology conducts comprehensive medical interviews, applies 500+ algorithms for diagnoses and risk assessments, and creates one complete record for all providers. Tested by thousands, HIPAA compliant. Doc built for everyone. AI-First Primary Care™ improves access, affordability, accuracy.