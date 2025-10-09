AIMS Power Welcomes Industry Veteran Robert "Smokey" White as Senior Executive
AIMS Power proudly announces the appointment of Robert “Smokey” White to its executive leadership team. White joined the company in May as Vice President of Sales and, following a successful integration period, now officially steps into a senior executive role. “Smokey’s track record speaks for itself,” said Bruce de Jong, Founder of AIMS Power. “He’s not just a seasoned executive, he’s a builder, a connector, and a strategist who understands the heartbeat of this industry."
Reno, NV, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AIMS Power proudly announces the appointment of Robert “Smokey” White to its executive leadership team. White joined the company in May as Vice President of Sales and, following a successful integration period, now officially steps into a senior executive role.
With more than four decades of experience in automotive, battery, and mobile power innovation, White brings unparalleled industry expertise and a deep-rooted passion for performance. His career began in the garage of Pete’s Speed Shop in Brawley, California, where he worked to support his hot rod hobby. That early enthusiasm evolved into a 41-year journey spanning roles at NAPA’s Fresno distribution center and executive leadership at Exide Batteries, where he oversaw sales, product development, and marketing across both U.S. and European markets.
“Smokey’s track record speaks for itself,” said Bruce de Jong, Founder of AIMS Power. “He’s not just a seasoned executive—he’s a builder, a connector, and a strategist who understands the heartbeat of this industry. His experience with OE manufacturers, aftermarket channels, and global product development makes him a perfect fit for our next chapter.”
Since joining AIMS Power, White has already begun shaping strategic sales initiatives, expanding the company’s product portfolio, and strengthening relationships across the RV, marine, commercial, and mobile power sectors.
“I’ve always believed in creating customers, not just selling to them,” White said. “Joining AIMS Power feels like coming full circle. It’s a company that values innovation, integrity, and the kind of hands-on problem-solving that drives real growth.”
With White’s leadership, AIMS Power is well-positioned to accelerate its mission: delivering high-quality, custom-engineered mobile and off-grid power solutions for life on the move.
About AIMS Power
Founded in 2001 and headquartered in the U.S., AIMS Power is a leading manufacturer of mobile and off-grid energy products. Serving OEMs, RV and boat dealers, mobile businesses, work truck outfitters, and remote operations, AIMS Power offers a portfolio of more than 300 products—including DC to AC inverters, solar generators, deep-cycle batteries, solar panels, and UL-certified accessories. With over 25 years of industry expertise, the company is committed to engineering excellence and customer-first service, delivering reliable power wherever it’s needed.
Media Contact:
Laura de Jong
COO
ldejong@aimscorp.net
775.359.6712
https://www.aimscorp.net/
