Tamanda Chitalo Named Recipient of the Omicron Delta Kappa Emerging Advocate Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity
Omicron Delta Kappa proudly announces Tamanda Chitalo (Indiana State University, 2024) as a 2025 Emerging Advocate Award recipient for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity. Recognized for her leadership and commitment to equity, Chitalo exemplifies O∆K’s values of scholarship, service, integrity, and inclusivity. The award honors members under 40 advancing a more just and equitable world.
Lexington, VA, October 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, proudly announces Tamanda Chitalo as a 2025 recipient of the Emerging Advocate Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity. Chitalo is a 2024 initiate of the Indiana State University O∆K Circle.
The announcement was made by Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., O∆K president and chief executive officer. “Omicron Delta Kappa is delighted to honor Tamanda Chitalo. Her leadership reflects both a deep personal commitment to equity and an impressive capacity to mobilize others toward meaningful change,” Waller said. “Tamanda’s advocacy through her academic, professional, and volunteer work is already shaping more inclusive spaces, and we are proud to recognize her as one of our society’s emerging leaders.”
The Emerging Advocate Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity honors Omicron Delta Kappa members under the age of 40 who are advancing the need for a more just, equitable, and inclusive world through their leadership and service.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
