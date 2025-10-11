Tamanda Chitalo Named Recipient of the Omicron Delta Kappa Emerging Advocate Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity

Omicron Delta Kappa proudly announces Tamanda Chitalo (Indiana State University, 2024) as a 2025 Emerging Advocate Award recipient for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity. Recognized for her leadership and commitment to equity, Chitalo exemplifies O∆K’s values of scholarship, service, integrity, and inclusivity. The award honors members under 40 advancing a more just and equitable world.