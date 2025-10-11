IVC Hosts Charity Golf Tournament, Donates $100,000 to Support Local Communities
Greenville, SC, October 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- IVC proudly hosted its annual Charity Golf Tournament on October 8 at The Cliffs at Mountain Park Golf Club, bringing together employees, partners, and community members for a day of camaraderie, giving, and impact.
As part of the event, IVC donated $50,000 each to March of Dimes in Anderson, SC, and United Way of Greenville, SC, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting organizations that make a meaningful difference in the lives of families across the Upstate.
“IVC has deep roots in both Greenville and Anderson, and we’re passionate about giving back to the communities that help us thrive,” said Jack Spallone, SVP of Sourcing and Procurement. “This tournament is one of the many ways we come together to make a positive impact, supporting local organizations that share our mission of improving health and well-being.”
With over 70 years of experience, innovation, and heart, IVC has earned its place as a leading private label vitamin and supplement manufacturer in the U.S. Guided by a deep commitment to making high-quality, affordable wellness products accessible to all, IVC blends scientific expertise with the power of nature to deliver trusted products that improve lives around the world.
Beyond its role as a manufacturer, IVC takes pride in its ongoing community involvement and philanthropic efforts. The company’s dedication to giving back is a core value, one that drives initiatives supporting both local and global well-being.
About IVC
At IVC, we bring over 70 years of experience, innovation, and heart to every supplement we make. As a leading U.S. private label vitamin and supplement manufacturer, we are guided by our mission to make wellness accessible to all. Rooted in scientific expertise and the power of nature, we bring this vision to life through innovation, integrity, and the strength of our global reach.
Melissa Burns
864-987-3424
www.ivcinc.com
