Bakstage.AI Appoints Jennifer L. Johnson as Strategy & Growth Advisor to Drive Expansion into Complex Industries
Bakstage.AI has appointed Jennifer L. Johnson, Founder of Moreton Bay Advisory, as Strategy & Growth Advisor. Johnson will guide Bakstage.AI’s expansion into industries where compliance and engagement are vital. The company’s Agentic AI platform blends human expertise with conversational AI to boost conversions, efficiency, and customer experience.
Los Angeles, CA, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bakstage.AI, the Agentic AI platform turning customer conversations into revenue through voice AI and 1:1 live video, today announced the appointment of Jennifer L. Johnson, Founder and Principal Consultant of Moreton Bay Advisory, as Strategy & Growth Advisor. In this role, Johnson will support Bakstage.AI’s expansion into highly regulated and complex industries, with a focus on transforming customer service, compliance-sensitive engagement, and sales team effectiveness.
Bakstage.AI, founded by Shashank Singh, transforms the customer journey into a powerful point of experience - where Agentic AI and humans collaborate seamlessly to engage, qualify, and close deals over voice and live video. The result: extraordinary customer experiences, 340% higher conversions, and reduced acquisition costs across industries such as healthcare, financial services, and enterprise technology.
Johnson brings over a decade of expertise leading payments transformations and guiding fintech firms through critical growth stages. At Moreton Bay Advisory, she has helped payments and technology companies accelerate execution by aligning people, processes, and technology to deliver measurable outcomes. Her track record includes scaling operations, driving complex integrations, and enabling leadership teams to execute with clarity and discipline.
“I remember meeting Shashank through the Exchange Pearl Cohort led by Wayne Brown, Managing Partner of The Walker Group, a boutique FinTech Consulting Company. I was blown away by Shashank’s vision and saw huge potential. It was no surprise when IBM published a case study featuring Bakstage.AI just a few short months later,” said Johnson.
“Jennifer brings a rare blend of strategy and execution,” said Shashank Singh, Founder & CEO of Bakstage.AI. “Her experience guiding fintech and enterprise growth will be invaluable as we scale our Agentic AI platform into more complex industries.”
“Jennifer’s insights will help us refine our technical roadmap to solve complex challenges with simplicity and elegance,” added Anuj Katiyar, Co-Founder & CTO of Bakstage.AI.
With Johnson’s advisory support, Bakstage.AI will sharpen its approach in industries where trust, compliance, and human-to-human interaction are critical. Her track record in scaling operations and improving customer outcomes will complement Bakstage.AI’s innovative platform and accelerate its adoption across new markets.
About Bakstage.AI
Bakstage.AI is a pioneering Agentic AI platform that empowers companies to transform customer conversations into revenue through voice AI and 1:1 live video. By blending human expertise with advanced conversational AI, Bakstage.AI enhances sales and service effectiveness—helping organizations increase conversions, improve efficiency, and reduce acquisition costs. Learn more at www.bakstage.ai.
About Jennifer L. Johnson
Jennifer L. Johnson is the Founder and Principal Consultant of Moreton Bay Advisory, a boutique consulting firm helping payments and fintech companies navigate critical business transitions. With deep expertise in scaling operations, leading product launches, and managing complex integrations, Johnson partners with leadership teams to create alignment, clarity, and execution discipline that accelerates business growth and deliver measurable business outcomes. Learn more at www.moretonbayadvisory.com.
Bakstage.AI, founded by Shashank Singh, transforms the customer journey into a powerful point of experience - where Agentic AI and humans collaborate seamlessly to engage, qualify, and close deals over voice and live video. The result: extraordinary customer experiences, 340% higher conversions, and reduced acquisition costs across industries such as healthcare, financial services, and enterprise technology.
Johnson brings over a decade of expertise leading payments transformations and guiding fintech firms through critical growth stages. At Moreton Bay Advisory, she has helped payments and technology companies accelerate execution by aligning people, processes, and technology to deliver measurable outcomes. Her track record includes scaling operations, driving complex integrations, and enabling leadership teams to execute with clarity and discipline.
“I remember meeting Shashank through the Exchange Pearl Cohort led by Wayne Brown, Managing Partner of The Walker Group, a boutique FinTech Consulting Company. I was blown away by Shashank’s vision and saw huge potential. It was no surprise when IBM published a case study featuring Bakstage.AI just a few short months later,” said Johnson.
“Jennifer brings a rare blend of strategy and execution,” said Shashank Singh, Founder & CEO of Bakstage.AI. “Her experience guiding fintech and enterprise growth will be invaluable as we scale our Agentic AI platform into more complex industries.”
“Jennifer’s insights will help us refine our technical roadmap to solve complex challenges with simplicity and elegance,” added Anuj Katiyar, Co-Founder & CTO of Bakstage.AI.
With Johnson’s advisory support, Bakstage.AI will sharpen its approach in industries where trust, compliance, and human-to-human interaction are critical. Her track record in scaling operations and improving customer outcomes will complement Bakstage.AI’s innovative platform and accelerate its adoption across new markets.
About Bakstage.AI
Bakstage.AI is a pioneering Agentic AI platform that empowers companies to transform customer conversations into revenue through voice AI and 1:1 live video. By blending human expertise with advanced conversational AI, Bakstage.AI enhances sales and service effectiveness—helping organizations increase conversions, improve efficiency, and reduce acquisition costs. Learn more at www.bakstage.ai.
About Jennifer L. Johnson
Jennifer L. Johnson is the Founder and Principal Consultant of Moreton Bay Advisory, a boutique consulting firm helping payments and fintech companies navigate critical business transitions. With deep expertise in scaling operations, leading product launches, and managing complex integrations, Johnson partners with leadership teams to create alignment, clarity, and execution discipline that accelerates business growth and deliver measurable business outcomes. Learn more at www.moretonbayadvisory.com.
Contact
Moreton Bay AdvisoryContact
Jennifer Johnson
949-464-8536
https://moretonbayadvisory.com/
Jennifer Johnson
949-464-8536
https://moretonbayadvisory.com/
Categories