Bakstage.AI Appoints Jennifer L. Johnson as Strategy & Growth Advisor to Drive Expansion into Complex Industries

Bakstage.AI has appointed Jennifer L. Johnson, Founder of Moreton Bay Advisory, as Strategy & Growth Advisor. Johnson will guide Bakstage.AI’s expansion into industries where compliance and engagement are vital. The company’s Agentic AI platform blends human expertise with conversational AI to boost conversions, efficiency, and customer experience.