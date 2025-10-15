New Hermie the HR Hermit Crab Book Launches
Hermie Returns in “Out of the Loop, Into the Fire, or HR Hung Out to Dry”: A Satirical Look at Leadership, Culture, and the Cost of Excluding HR.
Chicago, IL, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Harmonious Workplaces announces the release of Hermie the HR Hermit Crab: Out of the Loop, Into the Fire, or HR Hung Out to Dry, the second volume in the acclaimed workplace satire series created by consultant and illustrator Rich Cruz, co-authored with Sharyl Volpe and Ben Kleinman, with artwork lining and color by E. Cruz.
Following the success of the first Hermie the HR Hermit Crab book, this new installment dives even deeper into the chaos of modern workplaces, where Human Resources professionals are often left out of key strategic discussions, only to be called upon to clean up the resulting messes.
Through witty, relatable cartoons and evidence-based commentary drawn from Industrial-Organizational Psychology and Organizational Development, Out of the Loop, Into the Fire reveals how poor leadership decisions, cultural dysfunction, and communication breakdowns leave organizations “hung out to dry.”
“Humor gives us a safe space to confront uncomfortable truths about leadership and culture,” says Cruz. “Hermie helps us laugh at the absurdity of it all—but also reminds us that workplaces can thrive when HR has a real seat at the table.”
The book blends sharp humor with practical lessons, making it an engaging read for HR professionals, business leaders, educators, and anyone who’s survived a few too many staff meetings. Each cartoon comes paired with evidence-based insights that connect the humor to real workplace principles—bridging the gap between laughter and learning.
Hermie the HR Hermit Crab: Out of the Loop, Into the Fire, or HR Hung Out to Dry is available now in paperback ($15.99) and Kindle comic edition ($9.99) on Amazon KDP, and through IngramSpark for booksellers and libraries. For more information, visit https://harmoniousworkplaces.com/hermie-the-hr-hermit-crab.
About the Authors
Rich Cruz, MSIOP, MBA, SHRM-CP is an Organizational Development and Change Leadership consultant, illustrator, and educator. He is the co-founder of Harmonious Workplaces, a consulting firm dedicated to building healthier workplaces through data-driven, people-centered strategies.
Sharyl Volpe, MSIOP and Ben Kleinman, MBA co-host The Harmonious Workplaces Podcast alongside Cruz, offering practical insights into workplace culture, engagement, and organizational change.
Rich Cruz
708-297-1535
www.harmoniousworkplaces.com
