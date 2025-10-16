CareYaya Named to LinkedIn’s 2025 Top Startups List
CareYaya, a mission-driven social enterprise reimagining eldercare, has been named to LinkedIn’s 2025 Top Startups List. The company connects families with compassionate college students to provide affordable, high-quality care while empowering future healthcare professionals. Founded in 2022, CareYaya is rapidly expanding nationwide and aims to facilitate over 1 million dignified care connections by 2030.
Raleigh, NC, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Recognized for Innovation, Growth, and Transforming the Future of Caregiving
CareYaya, a mission-driven social enterprise transforming eldercare, has been named to LinkedIn’s 2025 Top Startups List in the United States. The annual recognition highlights the fastest-growing, most innovative companies that are attracting top talent and reshaping their industries.
CareYaya is flipping the script on the traditional caregiving model. By connecting families directly with compassionate, motivated college students from top universities, the company provides affordable, high-quality care for elders while empowering the next generation of healthcare professionals. This approach addresses a broken care system, rising costs, and a growing shortage of trained caregivers, offering solutions that are accessible, dignified, and delivered with heart.
“Being recognized by LinkedIn as a Top Startup is an incredible honor,” said Neal K. Shah, CareYaya Founder & CEO. “CareYaya exists to ensure elders are valued, families are supported, and students are empowered to pursue meaningful careers in healthcare. This recognition reflects the dedication, passion, and heart of our team and our growing community of caregivers.”
Since its launch in 2022, CareYaya has rapidly expanded across the United States, building a grassroots movement that is redefining how society cares for its most vulnerable. The organization integrates cutting-edge technology with hands-on caregiving, community engagement, and career development, aiming to facilitate over 1 million dignified, affordable care connections by 2030.
About CareYaya
CareYaya is a mission-driven social enterprise committed to reimagining eldercare. By connecting families with trained, motivated student caregivers and providing technology, mentorship, and support, CareYaya creates affordable, compassionate care solutions while nurturing the next generation of healthcare professionals. For more information, visit careyaya.org.
For interviews, coverage opportunities, or digital assets, contact: tara@prpurpose.com.
