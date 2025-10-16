CareYaya Named to LinkedIn’s 2025 Top Startups List

CareYaya, a mission-driven social enterprise reimagining eldercare, has been named to LinkedIn’s 2025 Top Startups List. The company connects families with compassionate college students to provide affordable, high-quality care while empowering future healthcare professionals. Founded in 2022, CareYaya is rapidly expanding nationwide and aims to facilitate over 1 million dignified care connections by 2030.