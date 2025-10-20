Oversight: Erasure Poetry is a Defiant Act of Representation

“…these verses are mine,” wrote Greek noblewoman and influencer Julia Balbilla, who carved three epigrams on the foot of the Colossus of Memnon in AD130, these dusty crumbling acts of graffiti her only works to survive her. Now acclaimed poets Carina Bissett (USA) and Lee Murray (NZ) breathe new life into her writings, and others like her, parsing the pages of historical writings to uncover stories lost between the lines.