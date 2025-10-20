Oversight: Erasure Poetry is a Defiant Act of Representation
“…these verses are mine,” wrote Greek noblewoman and influencer Julia Balbilla, who carved three epigrams on the foot of the Colossus of Memnon in AD130, these dusty crumbling acts of graffiti her only works to survive her. Now acclaimed poets Carina Bissett (USA) and Lee Murray (NZ) breathe new life into her writings, and others like her, parsing the pages of historical writings to uncover stories lost between the lines.
Los Angeles, CA, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Now acclaimed poets Carina Bissett (USA) and Lee Murray (NZ) breathe new life into her writings, and others like her, parsing the pages of historical writings to uncover stories lost between the lines. From Sappho to Sinéad, from Tubman to Kahlo, Bissett and Murray lift women’s voices from the margins in a vibrant collection of sixty erasure biographical poems that resonate with universal truth.
it is true / it is true / it is true / everything —Carina Bissett
her words / the shadow of her / whisper —Lee Murray
Numinous Stones author Holly Lyn Walwrath says poets Bissett and Murray play the roles of “speaker, eulogist, medium, hagiographer, and spirit guide for powerful women of the past, making their work at once accessible to the contemporary reader” in this “revolutionary, visionary, and incendiary” collection. “It was the women who drew us in and guided us, who crossed centuries of oppression and hardship to reveal their stories to us,” claims Murray in her foreword. “We uncovered their voices in journals and letters, in works of fiction and nonfiction, in scientific articles, speeches, notes, and even graffiti. They spoke to us: pioneer women from Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Pacific, queens and stateswomen, activists and artists, inventors and adventurers.” In her closing words, Bissett urges readers to “join us in this (r)evolution with your own discoveries of women overlooked, your own poetic justice penned. Together, we can continue to shine a light on the past to illuminate the possibilities of a brighter future—a place where Anonymous can step out of the shadows, affording every woman the luxury of having a room of her own.”
A Shirley Jackson and Bram Stoker Award-nominee and a Colorado Book Award-winner, Carina Bissett is well known for her work in dark fiction and fabulism. Her poetry has been nominated for the Rhysling Award, the Pushcart Prize, and Sundress Publications Best of the Net. Hailing from New Zealand, the first country to give women the vote, co-author Lee Murray ONZM is a Prime Minister’s Award-winner for Literary Achievement in Fiction, and a Bram Stoker and Australian Shadows Award winner for feminist poetry.
The fully illustrated collection, which includes reflections and biographical vignettes, releases on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2026, and will be available in both paperback and ebook versions from editor Lisa Kastner, CEO of Running Wild / RIZE.
Advance review copies of Oversight; Erasure Poetry can be requested at Edelweiss.
For interviews, articles or appearances with the authors, please contact the publisher runningwildeditor@gmail.com or direct via the authors’ websites:
http://carinabissett.com
https://www.leemurray.info
