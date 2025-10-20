NCBCP Celebrates President & CEO, Melanie L. Campbell’s 30 Years of Leadership and Service During the 28th Annual Spirit of Democracy Awards Gala
Celebration to Honor Three Decades of Civic Leadership, Empowerment, and Impact on October 21, 2025, at The Hamilton Live.
Washington, DC, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) will host a historic celebration honoring Melanie L. Campbell’s 30 Years of Leadership and Service during the 28th Annual Spirit of Democracy Awards on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at The Hamilton Live in Washington, D.C.
This year’s awards celebration marks a special milestone, recognizing President Campbell’s extraordinary three-decade of service and her journey as President and CEO of NCBCP and Convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR). Under her visionary leadership, NCBCP has become one of the nation’s most respected, Black-led civic engagement, social justice, and economic empowerment organizations. Under her leadership the organization has created several successful and nationally recognized programs to include Black Youth Vote (BYV), Black Women’s Roundtable, Unity Campaign, and NCBCP Thomas W. Dortch Jr. Institute at Clark Atlanta University.
Hosted by Karen Finney, TV Commentator, and Eugene Daniels, MSNBC Senior Washington Correspondent, co-host of MSNBC's "The Weekend," the evening will feature multiple special guests including Grammy-nominated artist Raheem DeVaughn, The Amours, and other.
“Melanie Campbell’s leadership has been a beacon of light in our fight for justice, equity, and democracy,” said Marc H. Morial, Chairman of the NCBCP Board of Directors and President & CEO of the National Urban League. “This celebration is not only about honoring her past achievements but also about reaffirming our commitment to the work ahead.”
The Spirit of Democracy Awards Gala, established nearly three decades ago, annually recognizes individuals and organizations whose work strengthens and uplifts Black communities through civic participation, leadership, and social change. This year, Melanie Campbell will be the sole honoree; an unprecedented acknowledgment of her tireless dedication to empowering Black women, youth, and families, and advancing racial, gender, and economic justice across America.
The celebration is made possible through the generous support of the NCBCP’s sponsors and partners, including the National Education Association (NEA), AARP, Gilead Sciences, SEIU, National Urban League, Amazon, Gender Justice Coalition and AFSCME.
Event Details:
What: 28th Annual Spirit of Democracy Awards – Celebrating Melanie L. Campbell’s 30 Years of Leadership & Service
When: Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Where: The Hamilton Live | 600 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20005
About the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation:
Founded in 1976, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to increasing civic engagement, economic empowerment, and social justice in Black communities. Through its signature programs—the Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR), Black Youth Vote (BYV), and the Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. Institute for Leadership, Civic Engagement, Economic Empowerment & Social Justice—NCBCP works to build Black political, economic, and social power across generations.
Contact
NCBCPContact
Tyrice Johnson
205-643-4755
NCBCP.org
Tyrice Johnson
205-643-4755
NCBCP.org
