Golden Gate Bridge-Inspired Pasta Shape Launched by Bay Area Artisan Pasta Company
Mill Valley Pasta Co. of Mill Valley, California, announces the release of their exclusive custom shaped pasta, Ponte d'Oro, inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge.
Mill Valley Pasta Co. has released their newest exclusive pasta shape, Ponte d’Oro, a custom pasta shape inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge. The name Ponte d’Oro is a literal translation of “The Golden Bridge.” A video announcing the release has gone somewhat viral on the social media platforms TikTok and Instagram, garnering more than thirty-five thousand views in 24 hours and prompting the pasta to sell out on its debut weekend.
Mill Valley Pasta Co. worked hand in hand with Giacomo Reni San Francisco’s Pastabiz, a company based in the Mission which specializes in pasta production tools and equipment, to finalize the design. The custom brass and bronze die was then fabricated by one of the few remaining die makers in Italy. Reni and Mill Valley Pasta Co. had previously worked together to create a custom die to make a Dachshund-dog-shaped pasta that Mill Valley Pasta Co. calls “Cagnatini.”
The Ponte d’Oro pasta is available at both of Mill Valley Pasta Co.’s retail stores in Mill Valley and their Factory Store in San Rafael, as well as at all farmers market stops (6 weekly), and on their website (www.millvalleypasta.com).
Mill Valley Pasta Co. specializes in bronze-cut dried and fresh extruded pastas made with Organic Semolina, and their selection of more than 90 different pastas are often uniquely flavored with ingredients like saffron, porcini mushroom, squid ink, truffle, or local vegetable and herb purees sourced from the farmers markets they also vend at. Their pastas are made in small batches (15 to 35 pounds at a time), and are air dried slowly in open-air drying racks to allow for a superior texture.
Mill Valley Pasta Co. was launched in the summer of 2020 when Chef Tony Adams was furloughed due to Covid-19. Adams offered to make pasta for his neighbors as something to keep himself busy, and when they asked if they could start paying for it, Adams decided to design logos and a name for the project, assuming that it would be incredibly temporary. News quickly spread on social media outlets such as Nextdoor, Facebook, and Instagram, and the pop-up continued to grow and spread and launched at local Marin farmers markets in Novato and Fairfax in early 2021. Mill Valley Pasta Co. currently operates and vends at 6 weekly farmers markets in the Bay Area including: San Rafael / Marin (Thursdays and Sundays), Larkspur Landing (Saturdays), The Ferry Plaza (Saturdays), Clement Street San Francisco (Sundays), and Oakland Temescal Market (Sundays).
Chef Tony Adams is the owner if Mill Valley Pasta Co. Prior to launching MVPCo, Adams was the Director of the Cooking School at Cavallo Point Lodge in Sausalito, California, where he instructed more than 150 corporate and public cooking classes each year during his tenure, which started in 2016. Before Cavallo Point, Adams was the head chef at restaurants in Hershey, PA, and Nantucket, MA and owned and operated the award-winning and much lauded Big Wheel Provisions and the Big Wheel Mobile Food Truck in Orlando, FL. Adams also spent more than five years as an instructor at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Orlando and as a personal chef for families and professional athletes in and around Central Florida.
Multimedia
Extrusion Video of Ponte d'Oro, the Golden Gate Bridge-inspired Pasta
This is a video of the Ponte d'Oro pasta shape being extruded prior to drying
