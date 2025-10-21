Denver North Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Denver North in Denver, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees.
Denver, CO, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Part of a Leading Trend: Denver North Care Center Among Colorado’s Top-Quality Honorees
Denver North Care Center is proud to announce that it has received the 2025 Bronze–Commitment to Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). This national recognition reflects Denver North Care Center’s dedication to excellence in long-term and post-acute care.
The award is part of AHCA/NCAL’s National Quality Award Program, which honors facilities with a strong foundation for delivering high-quality care. It is the first of three progressive levels, marking a significant achievement and highlighting Denver North Care Center’s commitment to providing excellent care.
“This award would not have been possible without the amazing dedication of the staff that serve Denver North Care Center residents,” said Shayla Eidson, CEO of Denver North Care Center. “This award is dedicated to the Denver North Care Center staff who provide quality care to the vulnerable population we serve daily. Their dedication to the residents allows them to develop meaningful relationships and build trust with those in our care."
Denver North Care Center is one of nine communities within the Vivage-Beecan network to receive the Bronze Award in 2025, representing more than half of all honorees in Colorado this year. In contrast, just three Colorado communities earned this award in 2024, reinforcing the significant strides made across the network.
Applications are rigorously reviewed by trained examiners using the Baldrige-based performance criteria.
The award will be formally presented during the 2025 AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, this October.
About Denver North Care Center:
Denver North Care Center is a locally owned skilled nursing and rehabilitation community in Denver, Colorado, offering personalized care and services in a warm and supportive setting. As part of the Vivage-Beecan network, the center is committed to advancing wellness through compassionate, resident-centered care. For more information, please visit www.vivage.com/communities/denver-north.
About Vivage-Beecan:
Vivage-Beecan is a Glendale, Colorado-based company that provides administrative and consulting services to a network of independently owned skilled nursing facilities. We provide guidance and support for the facilities’ mission of striving to ensure residents receive the best available care quality.
For any comments or questions regarding services, positive feedback, complaints, litigation, reporting or how you can be supported in pursuing your organization's mission, please feel free to reach out and engage in a conversation.
Media Contact:
Branding@VivageBeecan.com
