Vivage-Beecan Communities Earn Bronze Quality Awards
Vivage Beecan proudly announces that nine of its senior living and post-acute care communities across Colorado have been recognized with the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), honoring their dedication to delivering compassionate, person-centered care.
Denver, CO, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nine Vivage-Beecan Network Communities Earn National Quality Awards, Representing Over Half of Colorado’s 2025 Honorees
In a powerful reflection of its commitment to quality and innovation in post-acute care, nine facilities in the Vivage-Beecan network have earned Bronze–Commitment to Quality Awards from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), representing more than half of all recipients in Colorado for 2025.
The nine recognized Vivage-Beecan communities are:
Allison Care Center
Aviva at Fitzsimons
Colorow Care Center
Crestmoor Care Center
Denver North Care Center
Devonshire Care Center
Holly Care Center
Parkview Care Center
Uptown Care Center
This year, only 17 communities in Colorado received the Bronze Award, making Vivage-Beecan’s presence especially noteworthy. In contrast, just three communities statewide earned the award in 2024—a clear indicator of momentum in driving measurable quality improvement across its network.
“We’re incredibly proud of these nine communities for earning national recognition through the AHCA/NCAL Bronze Awards,” said Jay Moskowitz, CEO of Vivage-Beecan. “This unprecedented achievement is a testament to the dedication, compassion, and culture of excellence that define the network. People are everything in providing care. And their commitment has a meaningful impact in the lives of those we serve.”
The Bronze–Commitment to Quality Award is the first of three progressive levels in the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, which is grounded in the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, a nationally recognized framework for organizational excellence. At the Bronze level, applicants must detail their organizational profile, including their vision, mission, key customers, and strengths, while demonstrating the use of a structured performance improvement system. Each application is rigorously evaluated by trained experts.
The 2025 National Quality Awards will be formally presented during the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, taking place October 19–22, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The award program is sponsored by AHCA/NCAL Associate Business Members: HealthCap, McKesson, Rosie, Incite Workforce Solutions Powered by SnapCare, and Prevail by First Quality.
The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program honors providers nationwide who demonstrate excellence in improving the lives of residents and individuals with disabilities. Vivage-Beecan’s strong representation among this year’s honorees underscores its leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to raising the bar for quality care.
About AHCA/NCAL:
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represents more than 15,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers, and homes for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit www.ahcancal.org.
About Vivage-Beecan:
Vivage-Beecan is a Glendale, Colorado-based company that provides administrative and consulting services to a network of independently owned skilled nursing facilities. We provide guidance and support for the facilities’ mission of striving to ensure residents receive the best available care quality.
For any comments or questions regarding services, positive feedback, complaints, litigation, reporting or how you can be supported in pursuing your organization's mission, please feel free to reach out and engage in a conversation.
Media Contact:
Branding@VivageBeecan.com
In a powerful reflection of its commitment to quality and innovation in post-acute care, nine facilities in the Vivage-Beecan network have earned Bronze–Commitment to Quality Awards from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), representing more than half of all recipients in Colorado for 2025.
The nine recognized Vivage-Beecan communities are:
Allison Care Center
Aviva at Fitzsimons
Colorow Care Center
Crestmoor Care Center
Denver North Care Center
Devonshire Care Center
Holly Care Center
Parkview Care Center
Uptown Care Center
This year, only 17 communities in Colorado received the Bronze Award, making Vivage-Beecan’s presence especially noteworthy. In contrast, just three communities statewide earned the award in 2024—a clear indicator of momentum in driving measurable quality improvement across its network.
“We’re incredibly proud of these nine communities for earning national recognition through the AHCA/NCAL Bronze Awards,” said Jay Moskowitz, CEO of Vivage-Beecan. “This unprecedented achievement is a testament to the dedication, compassion, and culture of excellence that define the network. People are everything in providing care. And their commitment has a meaningful impact in the lives of those we serve.”
The Bronze–Commitment to Quality Award is the first of three progressive levels in the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, which is grounded in the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, a nationally recognized framework for organizational excellence. At the Bronze level, applicants must detail their organizational profile, including their vision, mission, key customers, and strengths, while demonstrating the use of a structured performance improvement system. Each application is rigorously evaluated by trained experts.
The 2025 National Quality Awards will be formally presented during the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, taking place October 19–22, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The award program is sponsored by AHCA/NCAL Associate Business Members: HealthCap, McKesson, Rosie, Incite Workforce Solutions Powered by SnapCare, and Prevail by First Quality.
The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program honors providers nationwide who demonstrate excellence in improving the lives of residents and individuals with disabilities. Vivage-Beecan’s strong representation among this year’s honorees underscores its leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to raising the bar for quality care.
About AHCA/NCAL:
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represents more than 15,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers, and homes for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit www.ahcancal.org.
About Vivage-Beecan:
Vivage-Beecan is a Glendale, Colorado-based company that provides administrative and consulting services to a network of independently owned skilled nursing facilities. We provide guidance and support for the facilities’ mission of striving to ensure residents receive the best available care quality.
For any comments or questions regarding services, positive feedback, complaints, litigation, reporting or how you can be supported in pursuing your organization's mission, please feel free to reach out and engage in a conversation.
Media Contact:
Branding@VivageBeecan.com
Contact
Vivage BeecanContact
Branding Team
303-238-3838
Vivage.com
Branding Team
303-238-3838
Vivage.com
Categories