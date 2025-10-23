Donita M. Sturgis Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Lancaster, PA, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Donita Sturgis of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in healthcare, real estate, and investments.
About Donita M. Sturgis
Donita M. Sturgis serves as the CEO of Anchor’s Hope, LLC. Her expertise includes healthcare leadership and policy, nonprofit leadership board governance, and nonprofit healthcare policy impact.
Together with her late husband, Brian P. Sturgis, who fought a heroic battle after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke in November of 2023, Sturgis co-founded Hope Within Ministries in January 2006. The nonprofit organization provides primary health care to uninsured low-income residents of Lancaster, Dauphin, and Lebanon Counties, offering free primary medical care, low-cost sliding scale counseling, and donation-based dental care. The organization is supported by over 30 volunteer medical professionals, dental providers, therapists, psychiatrists, and nurses. In addition to her work in healthcare, Sturgis maintains investment properties and vacation rentals.
Earlier in her career, Sturgis served as a nurse practitioner at Susquehanna Family Health, Advanced Vein & Laser Center, Woodcroft Family Practice, focusing on family care, additionally she works limited hours at Angels of Care.
Sturgis received her M.S. in nursing from Widener University and her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Michigan. She is affiliated with Sigma Theta Tau.
On a personal level, Donita and her husband raised three children - Michelle, David, and Summer. When not working, she enjoys equestrian activities, animal rescue, spending time with her dog, hiking, reading, time at the ocean, and family activities.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
