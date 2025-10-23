Woman-Owned HJZ Construction Firm Helps Families Stay Together with Affordable ADU Solutions

HJZ Construction & Management Inc., a certified woman-owned contracting firm in Massachusetts, builds high-quality ADUs that keep families close while increasing property value. Led by Hayley Zeoli, HJZ streamlines the entire process—design, permitting, and construction—making it easy for homeowners to create independent living spaces for loved ones and gain immediate equity.