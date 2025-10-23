Woman-Owned HJZ Construction Firm Helps Families Stay Together with Affordable ADU Solutions
HJZ Construction & Management Inc., a certified woman-owned contracting firm in Massachusetts, builds high-quality ADUs that keep families close while increasing property value. Led by Hayley Zeoli, HJZ streamlines the entire process—design, permitting, and construction—making it easy for homeowners to create independent living spaces for loved ones and gain immediate equity.
Boston, MA, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As housing costs rise and senior care becomes increasingly expensive, more Massachusetts families are turning to Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) as a smart way to keep loved ones close while increasing the value of their property. HJZ Construction & Management Inc., a certified woman-owned general contracting firm based in Boston, is helping homeowners build high-quality ADUs that not only bring families together—but also add immediate equity to their homes.
Founded by Hayley Zeoli, HJZ Construction specializes in designing and building ADUs that solve real family and financial challenges. ADUs—also known as in-law suites, backyard cottages, or multigenerational homes—are now one of the fastest-growing real estate trends in America, offering both housing flexibility and one of the highest returns on investment in construction today.
“An ADU isn’t just extra space—it’s a strategic investment,” said Zeoli, Owner & General Contractor at HJZ Construction. “Our clients are seeing their property values increase immediately after building an ADU. It’s one of the smartest ways to build wealth through real estate while taking care of the people you love.”
According to recent real estate studies, properly built ADUs can increase property value by 20–30%, while also generating potential rental income if used as a long-term or short-term rental.
Recent HJZ clients, Mark and Laura S. of Milton, MA, built an ADU for Mark’s 82-year-old mother so she could age in place safely near family.
“We were overwhelmed at first—we had no idea how to start with permits or zoning,” said Laura S. “HJZ Construction made the process organized and stress-free from day one. Their team handled everything and kept us informed every step. Now Mark’s mom has a beautiful, private home she loves—and our property gained immediate equity. We are forever grateful.”
HJZ Construction manages the entire ADU journey for homeowners, including:
Property and zoning feasibility
Architectural planning and design
Permitting and code compliance
Budget and timeline planning
Full construction and project management
Their mission is simple: build quality spaces that keep families together and financially strong.
About HJZ Construction & Management Inc.
HJZ Construction & Management Inc. is a verified woman-owned, licensed general contracting firm serving Greater Boston, the South Shore, and Cape Cod. With more than 18 years of construction and project management experience, HJZ specializes in ADUs, modular homes, additions, and full residential renovations. The company is known for professionalism, transparency, and exceptional client experiences.
Founded by Hayley Zeoli, HJZ Construction specializes in designing and building ADUs that solve real family and financial challenges. ADUs—also known as in-law suites, backyard cottages, or multigenerational homes—are now one of the fastest-growing real estate trends in America, offering both housing flexibility and one of the highest returns on investment in construction today.
“An ADU isn’t just extra space—it’s a strategic investment,” said Zeoli, Owner & General Contractor at HJZ Construction. “Our clients are seeing their property values increase immediately after building an ADU. It’s one of the smartest ways to build wealth through real estate while taking care of the people you love.”
According to recent real estate studies, properly built ADUs can increase property value by 20–30%, while also generating potential rental income if used as a long-term or short-term rental.
Recent HJZ clients, Mark and Laura S. of Milton, MA, built an ADU for Mark’s 82-year-old mother so she could age in place safely near family.
“We were overwhelmed at first—we had no idea how to start with permits or zoning,” said Laura S. “HJZ Construction made the process organized and stress-free from day one. Their team handled everything and kept us informed every step. Now Mark’s mom has a beautiful, private home she loves—and our property gained immediate equity. We are forever grateful.”
HJZ Construction manages the entire ADU journey for homeowners, including:
Property and zoning feasibility
Architectural planning and design
Permitting and code compliance
Budget and timeline planning
Full construction and project management
Their mission is simple: build quality spaces that keep families together and financially strong.
About HJZ Construction & Management Inc.
HJZ Construction & Management Inc. is a verified woman-owned, licensed general contracting firm serving Greater Boston, the South Shore, and Cape Cod. With more than 18 years of construction and project management experience, HJZ specializes in ADUs, modular homes, additions, and full residential renovations. The company is known for professionalism, transparency, and exceptional client experiences.
Contact
HJZ ConstructionContact
Hayley Zeoli
617-680-6716
www.hjzconstruction.com
Hayley Zeoli
617-680-6716
www.hjzconstruction.com
Multimedia
Categories