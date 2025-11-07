Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group’s Tac-79 and Tac-79P 37mm Launchers (Flare Guns) Receive U.S. Coast Guard Approval
Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group's Tac-79 and Tac-79P 37mm launchers have been officially approved by the United States Coast Guard for maritime use. The approval was issued under Coast Guard Approval Number 160.028/29/0.
Winter Garden, FL, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group today announced that its Tac-79 and Tac-79P 37mm launchers — commonly referred to as maritime flare guns — have been officially approved by the United States Coast Guard for maritime use. The approval was issued under Coast Guard Approval Number 160.028/29/0.
This Coast Guard approval certifies that the Tac-79 and Tac-79P meet the rigorous safety, performance, and environmental standards required for signaling devices and flare guns used aboard vessels and in maritime operations.
“Receiving Coast Guard Approval No. 160.028/29/0 is an important milestone for Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group,” said Tim Symons, CEO. “Boaters and maritime operators depend on reliable, compliant flare guns and signaling devices when lives are at stake. The Tac-79 family was engineered specifically to perform in harsh marine environments, and this approval confirms that our design, materials, and testing meet the exacting standards of the U.S. Coast Guard.”
Key reasons for approval include:
Proven signaling performance suitable for day and night maritime distress signaling with standard 37mm flare munitions.
Corrosion-resistant construction and marine-grade coatings that ensure long-term reliability in saltwater environments.
Integrated safety features and quality-control testing designed to minimize risk during handling, storage, and use aboard vessels.
Documentation and conformity with applicable federal and Coast Guard requirements for vessel signaling devices and flare guns.
Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group emphasizes responsible use and compliance: the Tac-79 and Tac-79P are intended for lawful maritime signaling and non-lethal maritime applications only. The company provides operator guidance, safety literature, and training resources to help vessel crews correctly maintain and employ flare guns and signaling equipment in accordance with U.S. Coast Guard regulations.
“Flare guns are a critical component of maritime safety,” said Nicole Leith, Director of Marketing. “With Coast Guard Approval boaters trust that the Tac-79 series will function reliably when needed most. We remain committed to training, support, and ongoing product improvements that uphold that trust.”
Availability & Support
The Tac-79 and Tac-79P flare guns are available to maritime operators, commercial fleets, and authorized resellers. Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group offers product guidance, and technical support to ensure compliant deployment and safe operation.
For ordering, training, or technical inquiries: info@exoticammo.com or visit www.exoticammo.com.
About Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group
Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group designs and manufactures 37mm signaling devices, launchers, and non-lethal ordnance solutions for retail and commercial customers. The company focuses on engineering durable, safe, and regulatory-compliant products — including flare guns and 37mm launchers — supported by rigorous testing and customer service.
Notes to Editors:
Coast Guard Approval Number: 160.028/29/0.
High-resolution product photos, spec sheets, and demonstrations are available upon request.
Media inquiries: info@exoticammo.com
