HPWP Group and HeartProfit Expand Partnership to Advance Compassionate Leadership and Mental Wellbeing in the Workplace
HPWP Group, a leader in creating high-performance workplace cultures, and HeartProfit, a movement dedicated to transforming business culture through compassionate leadership, today announced an expansion of their ongoing partnership to make HeartProfit’s certification in Compassionate Leadership and Mental Wellbeing available to HPWP Group alumni through a new, accelerated pathway.
Ft. Worth, TX, November 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HPWP Group, a leader in creating high-performance workplace cultures, and HeartProfit, a movement dedicated to transforming business culture through compassionate leadership, today announced an expansion of their ongoing partnership to make HeartProfit’s certification in Compassionate Leadership and Mental Wellbeing available to HPWP Group alumni through a new, accelerated pathway.
Building on a two-year collaboration that brought the Evo|Lead compassionate leadership training program to life, the expanded partnership gives HPWP alumni access to HeartProfit’s, focused curriculum on mental wellness, building on the foundation of HPWP’s proven leadership principles. Alumni will have the opportunity to complete this specialized program and earn HeartProfit certification, and join a growing community of Heart-Centered Leaders committed to transforming workplace culture.
“This partnership is about more than expanding our programs—it’s about expanding our impact,” said Staci Wright, Founder & CEO of HeartProfit. “HPWP Group has long set the standard for people-centered leadership, and together, we’re taking the next step in helping leaders see the full human being behind every role and every result. By opening a pathway for HPWP alumni to become HeartProfit-certified, we’re equipping even more organizations to lead with compassion, build workplaces grounded in care and connection, and prepare for the expectations of a new generation that demands both purpose and humanity from their employers.”
For more than a decade, HPWP Group has empowered organizations to build high-trust, high-accountability workplaces grounded in respect and human potential. The expanded partnership gives HPWP alumni access to HeartProfit’s certification in Compassionate Leadership, including modules focused on mental wellbeing, trauma awareness, and leading with empathy, while maintaining HeartProfit’s independent certification and education process.
“At HPWP, we believe that high performance and human compassion are not opposites—they’re inseparable,” said Gloria St. Martin-Lowry, President of HPWP Group. “Partnering with HeartProfit deepens our ability to help organizations create environments where people thrive, not just survive. This new opportunity allows our alumni to extend their growth journey and join a community of certified leaders who are redefining the future of work. Together, we’re shaping healthier, more resilient workplaces that elevate everyone within them.”
The expanded partnership represents more than a training initiative—it’s a movement toward redefining leadership for a new era. By combining HeartProfit’s mission-driven approach to compassion with HPWP’s proven expertise in performance and accountability, the collaboration will empower thousands more leaders to balance results with humanity—setting a new standard for what effective, compassionate leadership looks like in practice.
“This next step in our partnership reflects our shared belief that leadership must evolve to meet the realities of today’s workforce,” added Joyce Nichols, MarCom Executive Chair at HeartProfit. “With more than 60% of adults carrying the impact of trauma or chronic stress, workplaces must become safe, compassionate environments that prioritize both performance and wellbeing. Together, we’re equipping leaders with the tools and mindsets to do exactly that.”
About HPWP Group
HPWP Group is a leadership development organization that helps companies achieve extraordinary results through people-centered principles. With decades of experience and a proven framework, HPWP partners with leaders to create high-performance workplaces built on trust, accountability, and respect.
Learn more at www.hpwpgroup.com.
About HeartProfit
HeartProfit is a movement dedicated to transforming business practices through compassionate leadership, care, and connection. Through initiatives, programs and community, HeartProfit equips leaders and organizations to address the growing mental health crisis in the workplace by fostering resilience, wellbeing, and trust.
Learn more at www.heartprofit.org.
Media Contact:
HPWP Group:
Gloria St. Martin-Lowry
President
gloria@hpwpgroup.com
HeartProfit:
Joyce Nichols
Communications Lead
info@heartprofit.org
Building on a two-year collaboration that brought the Evo|Lead compassionate leadership training program to life, the expanded partnership gives HPWP alumni access to HeartProfit’s, focused curriculum on mental wellness, building on the foundation of HPWP’s proven leadership principles. Alumni will have the opportunity to complete this specialized program and earn HeartProfit certification, and join a growing community of Heart-Centered Leaders committed to transforming workplace culture.
“This partnership is about more than expanding our programs—it’s about expanding our impact,” said Staci Wright, Founder & CEO of HeartProfit. “HPWP Group has long set the standard for people-centered leadership, and together, we’re taking the next step in helping leaders see the full human being behind every role and every result. By opening a pathway for HPWP alumni to become HeartProfit-certified, we’re equipping even more organizations to lead with compassion, build workplaces grounded in care and connection, and prepare for the expectations of a new generation that demands both purpose and humanity from their employers.”
For more than a decade, HPWP Group has empowered organizations to build high-trust, high-accountability workplaces grounded in respect and human potential. The expanded partnership gives HPWP alumni access to HeartProfit’s certification in Compassionate Leadership, including modules focused on mental wellbeing, trauma awareness, and leading with empathy, while maintaining HeartProfit’s independent certification and education process.
“At HPWP, we believe that high performance and human compassion are not opposites—they’re inseparable,” said Gloria St. Martin-Lowry, President of HPWP Group. “Partnering with HeartProfit deepens our ability to help organizations create environments where people thrive, not just survive. This new opportunity allows our alumni to extend their growth journey and join a community of certified leaders who are redefining the future of work. Together, we’re shaping healthier, more resilient workplaces that elevate everyone within them.”
The expanded partnership represents more than a training initiative—it’s a movement toward redefining leadership for a new era. By combining HeartProfit’s mission-driven approach to compassion with HPWP’s proven expertise in performance and accountability, the collaboration will empower thousands more leaders to balance results with humanity—setting a new standard for what effective, compassionate leadership looks like in practice.
“This next step in our partnership reflects our shared belief that leadership must evolve to meet the realities of today’s workforce,” added Joyce Nichols, MarCom Executive Chair at HeartProfit. “With more than 60% of adults carrying the impact of trauma or chronic stress, workplaces must become safe, compassionate environments that prioritize both performance and wellbeing. Together, we’re equipping leaders with the tools and mindsets to do exactly that.”
About HPWP Group
HPWP Group is a leadership development organization that helps companies achieve extraordinary results through people-centered principles. With decades of experience and a proven framework, HPWP partners with leaders to create high-performance workplaces built on trust, accountability, and respect.
Learn more at www.hpwpgroup.com.
About HeartProfit
HeartProfit is a movement dedicated to transforming business practices through compassionate leadership, care, and connection. Through initiatives, programs and community, HeartProfit equips leaders and organizations to address the growing mental health crisis in the workplace by fostering resilience, wellbeing, and trust.
Learn more at www.heartprofit.org.
Media Contact:
HPWP Group:
Gloria St. Martin-Lowry
President
gloria@hpwpgroup.com
HeartProfit:
Joyce Nichols
Communications Lead
info@heartprofit.org
Contact
HPWP GroupContact
Gloria St. Martin-Lowry
877-774-4797
www.hpwpgroup.com
Gloria St. Martin-Lowry
877-774-4797
www.hpwpgroup.com
Categories