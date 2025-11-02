HPWP Group and HeartProfit Expand Partnership to Advance Compassionate Leadership and Mental Wellbeing in the Workplace

HPWP Group, a leader in creating high-performance workplace cultures, and HeartProfit, a movement dedicated to transforming business culture through compassionate leadership, today announced an expansion of their ongoing partnership to make HeartProfit’s certification in Compassionate Leadership and Mental Wellbeing available to HPWP Group alumni through a new, accelerated pathway.