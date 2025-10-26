2025 Heida Hermanns International Music Competition Launch Event Held at Prestigious Connecticut Law Firm in Partnership with MoCACT
On October 23, 2025, Conlon Amendola and MoCA/CT hosted a vibrant event in Southport, CT, celebrating the 49th Heida Hermanns International Music Competition. Attorneys, art collectors, and VIPs enjoyed gourmet catering while supporting the prestigious piano competition for ages 18-30. Sponsors emphasized funding needs for young musicians, especially inner-city youth, highlighting the event’s role in fostering creativity and cultural growth through community support.
Southport, CT, October 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Last night, October 23, Family Law Firm Conlon Amendola, in partnership with MoCACT, hosted a vibrant event at their elegant Southport offices to celebrate the 49th year of the Heida Hermanns International Music Competition.
The event drew renowned attorneys, art collectors, and VIPs, who savored delicacies from a “jaw droppingly beautiful” grazing table as well as a selection of passed hors d'oeuvres by A&S Westport Catering & Events.
"The Heida" competition, a prestigious platform for pianists aged 18-30 worldwide, was highlighted with remarks by "Heida" champion Kristin Foster, a member of MoCACT Board of Directors and Performing Arts Advisory Committee, as well as the presence of longtime "Heida" benefactors, Suzanne and Norman Sorensen.
“My wife Suzanne and I have supported MoCACT and the Heida Hermanns competition for ten years, and it’s been a true privilege," said Sorensen. "MoCACT has done commendable work in attracting young, aspiring artists." In his remarks, Mr. Sorensen emphasized the need for increased funding to sustain opportunities for talented musicians who lack resources to showcase their skills.
Dr. Joan Miller of Capital Prep Harbor School shared heartfelt insights, noting the competition’s impact on inner-city youth by exposing them to transformative cultural experiences. “On the bus ride home after the performance, the children's faces lit up as they discussed the pianists’ hand movements and the music’s emotional impact,” she remarked. “Some of our children have never left Bridgeport, and giving them the opportunity to see what’s possible was wonderful." Dr. Miller concluded, “I’d love to do it again. I hope the partnership will continue for years to come.”
The evening underscored the vital role of local businesses in supporting arts and culture. Family Law attorneys Jacquelyn Conlon and Bonnie Amendola, hosts of the event, summed up the sentiment: “We believe it’s important to support MoCA and 'The Heida' to keep creativity alive, challenge our perspectives, create opportunities for those in need, and ensure all artists have the freedom to keep moving culture forward.”
The event was a resounding success, shining a spotlight on the importance of community-driven cultural initiatives.
