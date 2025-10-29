PlayerProps.ai Outperforms Competitors to Take #1 Spot as Most Accurate NFL Prop Prediction App
Top-ranked AI-powered sports betting research platform wins BetSmart’s inaugural NFL Player Prop Projection Bracket, out-doing BettingPros, Rithmm, Props.Cash, Action Network, and others to claim the top accuracy title.
Orlando, FL, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- PlayerProps.ai, the AI-driven sports betting research and education platform, has been crowned the winner of BetSmart.co’s inaugural “NFL Player Prop Projection Bracket”, officially earning recognition as the Most Accurate NFL Prediction App for 2025.
The contest, hosted by BetSmart, an independent reviewer of sports betting tools and platforms, aimed to highlight the accuracy and profitability of player prop projection models across leading industry tools. The bracket followed a March Madness–style format, pitting eight top sports betting apps head-to-head in three rounds of competition.
Participating tools included Action Network, Props.Cash, Rithmm, FTN Bets, BettingPros, 4for4 Bets, Dimers, and PlayerProps.ai.
Contest Format and Methodology
In each matchup, BetSmart selected five of each tool’s top NFL player prop projections and risked one unit per bet using the best available odds on Novig, a peer-to-peer betting exchange. All plays were tracked and verified through Pikkit, a third-party bet tracking app, ensuring full transparency and accuracy of results.
The most profitable platform in each matchup advanced to the next round. In the championship round between PlayerProps.ai and BettingPros, ten top player prop projections from each platform were tracked.
PlayerProps.ai went undefeated, outprofiting:
• Action Network in Round 1
• Rithmm in Round 2
• BettingPros in the Finals
The sweep secured PlayerProps.ai’s title as the Most Accurate NFL Prediction App, showcasing the strength and reliability of its AI-powered projection models.
This recognition comes shortly after PlayerProps.ai was shortlisted for both the “Responsible Gaming Award of the Year” and “Betting Product of the Year” honors by the 2025 American Gambling Awards, further solidifying its position as one of the most respected and innovative platforms in the sports betting industry.
A Win for AI and Responsible Research
“Our mission has always been to make bettors smarter, not just luckier,” said Trevis Waters, Founder & CEO of PlayerProps.ai. “Winning BetSmart’s accuracy bracket validates the strength of our AI-driven models and the value of combining data transparency, education, and responsible betting practices.”
BetSmart’s contest was designed to bring more awareness to NFL player prop projection tools while tracking measurable, real-money results from each platform’s published predictions.
About PlayerProps.ai
PlayerProps.ai is an AI-powered betting responsible research and education platform built to help sports bettors of all levels make smarter, responsible, data-backed decisions. The platform features AI prediction tools for Player Props, Moneylines, Spreads, Totals, and more, all aimed at improving projection accuracy and understanding of betting data.
The brand also hosts one of the largest responsible-betting communities in North America, with 200,000+ members on Facebook and 18,000+ members on Discord.
Media Contact
Trevis Waters
Founder & CEO, PlayerProps.ai
ceo@betterbetsinc.com
https://PlayerProps.ai
About BetSmart
BetSmart is an independent sports betting media and review company dedicated to evaluating, comparing, and testing betting tools, sportsbooks, and prediction platforms. Its mission is to promote transparency and help bettors make informed, data-driven decisions.
The contest, hosted by BetSmart, an independent reviewer of sports betting tools and platforms, aimed to highlight the accuracy and profitability of player prop projection models across leading industry tools. The bracket followed a March Madness–style format, pitting eight top sports betting apps head-to-head in three rounds of competition.
Participating tools included Action Network, Props.Cash, Rithmm, FTN Bets, BettingPros, 4for4 Bets, Dimers, and PlayerProps.ai.
Contest Format and Methodology
In each matchup, BetSmart selected five of each tool’s top NFL player prop projections and risked one unit per bet using the best available odds on Novig, a peer-to-peer betting exchange. All plays were tracked and verified through Pikkit, a third-party bet tracking app, ensuring full transparency and accuracy of results.
The most profitable platform in each matchup advanced to the next round. In the championship round between PlayerProps.ai and BettingPros, ten top player prop projections from each platform were tracked.
PlayerProps.ai went undefeated, outprofiting:
• Action Network in Round 1
• Rithmm in Round 2
• BettingPros in the Finals
The sweep secured PlayerProps.ai’s title as the Most Accurate NFL Prediction App, showcasing the strength and reliability of its AI-powered projection models.
This recognition comes shortly after PlayerProps.ai was shortlisted for both the “Responsible Gaming Award of the Year” and “Betting Product of the Year” honors by the 2025 American Gambling Awards, further solidifying its position as one of the most respected and innovative platforms in the sports betting industry.
A Win for AI and Responsible Research
“Our mission has always been to make bettors smarter, not just luckier,” said Trevis Waters, Founder & CEO of PlayerProps.ai. “Winning BetSmart’s accuracy bracket validates the strength of our AI-driven models and the value of combining data transparency, education, and responsible betting practices.”
BetSmart’s contest was designed to bring more awareness to NFL player prop projection tools while tracking measurable, real-money results from each platform’s published predictions.
About PlayerProps.ai
PlayerProps.ai is an AI-powered betting responsible research and education platform built to help sports bettors of all levels make smarter, responsible, data-backed decisions. The platform features AI prediction tools for Player Props, Moneylines, Spreads, Totals, and more, all aimed at improving projection accuracy and understanding of betting data.
The brand also hosts one of the largest responsible-betting communities in North America, with 200,000+ members on Facebook and 18,000+ members on Discord.
Media Contact
Trevis Waters
Founder & CEO, PlayerProps.ai
ceo@betterbetsinc.com
https://PlayerProps.ai
About BetSmart
BetSmart is an independent sports betting media and review company dedicated to evaluating, comparing, and testing betting tools, sportsbooks, and prediction platforms. Its mission is to promote transparency and help bettors make informed, data-driven decisions.
Contact
Better Bets Inc.Contact
Trevis Waters
407-633-1297
https://playerprops.ai
Trevis Waters
407-633-1297
https://playerprops.ai
Categories