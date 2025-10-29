DeLisa C. Branch-Nealy Honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Albany, CA, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DeLisa C. Branch-Nealy of Albany, California has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of health and wellness coaching. Branch-Nealy will be featured in the Fall 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About DeLisa C. Branch-Nealy
Branch-Nealy’s career is defined by remarkable range - she is a registered nurse, health and wellness coach, author, producer, Air Force veteran, and performing artist. With over 37 years of experience in surgical nursing, she has worked across specialties including microsurgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, breast cancer surgery, orthopedics, neurosurgery, and ophthalmology, always bringing steady compassion and a commitment to holistic healing.
As a published author, Branch-Nealy’s is featured in the best-selling book, “Against All Odds” (July 2024), co-authored with transformational speaker Lisa Nichols, and served as a producer of Nichols’ Broadway play, “When My Soul Speaks.” As founder of DeLisa’s Life Dance, she blends coaching, holistic health, and cultural empowerment, offering programs that encourage healing through body, mind, and spirit. Her work includes a Wellness Reset with Quantum Nutrition Programs with NuXtrax and serving as a surgical doula to support clients as they prepare for their surgical journeys.
For more than 18 years, Branch-Nealy has performed professionally with The Chinyakare Ensemble, a traditional Zimbabwean music and dance group that honors African heritage through rhythm and movement directed by Julia Chigamba. Her journey bridges science, spirit, and storytelling, empowering others to live in balance and thrive from the inside out. www.chinyakare.com
Branch-Nealy holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Howard University.
Find DeLisa at:
www.NuXtrax.com/delisaslifedance
www.delisaslifedance.com
youtube.com/channel/UCC9ujftwKaZfVJ7A9lQJMKg?view_as=subscriber?sub_confirmation=1
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
