GenRocket Expands Design-Driven Synthetic Data Platform to Include Unstructured Data Generation
New capability delivers next-generation synthetic data across structured, semi-structured, and unstructured formats — advancing enterprise testing, compliance, and AI readiness.
Ojai, CA, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GenRocket, the market leader in Design-Driven Synthetic Data Generation, today announced the launch of its Unstructured Data Accelerator (UDA) — an innovation that extends GenRocket’s platform beyond structured data into documents, images, and file-based formats. This advancement marks a major step forward in the evolution of enterprise-grade synthetic data generation, enabling organizations to generate any form of data on demand — safely, precisely, and at scale.
Building on GenRocket’s patented Design-Driven Data™ architecture, UDA empowers customers to design and synthesize realistic, rule-based unstructured data that mirrors the structure, logic, and variability of real business content — without exposing sensitive information. This new capability allows enterprises to achieve end-to-end test coverage, automate compliance validation, and accelerate AI and document automation initiatives.
“This is the natural next step in the evolution of synthetic data,” said Garth Rose, CEO and Co-Founder of GenRocket. “For years, we’ve led the market in structured synthetic data generation. Now, with UDA, we’re enabling customers to extend that same precision, control, and compliance to unstructured data — completing the synthetic data generation spectrum.”
The expansion into unstructured data strengthens GenRocket’s position as the only platform capable of Design-Driven Data generation across all data types:
· Structured data generation — GenRocket’s core engine designs and produces rule-based, relational datasets with complete control over business logic, data relationships, and referential integrity—at scale and on demand.
· Semi-structured data generation — The platform extends beyond tabular data to JSON, XML, EDI, and other hierarchical formats, enabling end-to-end workflow simulation across APIs, CI/CD pipelines, and complex enterprise systems.
· Unstructured data generation — The new UDA module synthetically creates documents, PDFs, and images that mirror real-world content—with visual imperfections and matching structured data—empowering safe AI training and document automation without exposing PHI or PII.
This unified capability supports a wide range of enterprise applications, including software testing, regulatory compliance, AI/ML data preparation, and document automation. It also enables synthetic data to safely power adjacent domains such as Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and Document AI, where high-fidelity document data is critical for model accuracy and workflow automation.
Industry Applications
• Financial Services & Insurance: Generate synthetic PDFs, statements, forms, and claims data for testing and workflow validation.
• Healthcare: Produce HIPAA-compliant EHR, clinical data and healthcare insurance claims for end-to-end validation of healthcare applications.
• AI & Automation: Supply privacy-safe unstructured datasets for training and validating document AI models.
About GenRocket
GenRocket is the global leader in Design-Driven Synthetic Data Generation. Its platform enables enterprises to create safe, realistic, and governed synthetic data for software testing, data privacy, and AI/ML training. With support for structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data, GenRocket empowers organizations to deliver higher software quality, faster innovation, and continuous compliance.
About GenRocket
GenRocket is the global leader in Design-Driven Synthetic Data Generation. Its platform enables enterprises to create safe, realistic, and governed synthetic data for software testing, data privacy, and AI/ML training. With support for structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data, GenRocket empowers organizations to deliver higher software quality, faster innovation, and continuous compliance.
