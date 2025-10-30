OCRA and Multipli to Join Forces and Expand Offerings for Restaurants
OCRA will acquire The Multipli Group’s bookkeeping division effective December 1, 2025, expanding its reach to nearly 400 restaurants. The two firms will also form a strategic partnership to enhance CFO and advisory services. This move brings top talent to OCRA, strengthens its R365 expertise, and offers clients a seamless blend of bookkeeping and strategic financial support tailored to the restaurant industry.
Denver, CO, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- OCRA and Multipli to Join Forces and Expand Offerings for Restaurants.
The acquisition will expand OCRA’s reach and offerings to include CFO and advisory services.
Effective December 1, 2025, On-Call Restaurant Accounting (OCRA), a leading firm in restaurant financial services, will acquire the bookkeeping division of The Multipli Group. This acquisition marks a significant expansion of OCRA’s capabilities and client reach.
In addition to the acquisition, OCRA and Multipli will enter into a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing Multipli’s CFO and Advisory service offerings. The collaboration is expected to deliver deeper financial insights and broader support to restaurant operators nationwide.
The acquisition builds on OCRA’s 17 years of restaurant accounting excellence and Restaurant365 (R365) expertise with Multipli’s fractional CFO and restaurant advisory services. Now, OCRA will be able to offer even more restaurant finance specific services to its clients across the United States.
This will expand OCRA’s team and its footprint that now serves almost 400 restaurants of all categories, concepts and sizes. OCRA’s level of expertise has expanded as well and existing and incoming clients will be able to see the benefit in added service offerings.
A Change in Strategy to Push Growth Forward
The new acquisition is a big change in OCRA’s growth strategy – jumping ahead by acquisitions and strategic partnerships. This move immediately expands OCRA’s footprint and brings on more talent at once.
“This is part of a new strategy for OCRA and it’s very exciting,” said Mark Rubinstein, CEO of OCRA. “In addition to cultivating growth through our client base, word of mouth, and referral partners, we are able to integrate another firm into our vision. We’ll see what’s next.”
Talent Acquisition Expands Offerings
Not just adding clients, adding a lot of Restaurant Accounting experience is a key part of this move. Being able to add highly skilled team members overnight keeps OCRA’s bandwidth expanding to help manage the growth they are seeing.
“It’s not every day you are able to add this much talent and experience overnight,” said Layla Ebersole, COO. “We get great people to integrate into OCRA’s culture and systems and mine their experience to continue to make our services better.”
Expanding Offerings for All Restaurants
With The Multipli Group’s strength in fractional-CFO and Advisory services, OCRA’s current client base will now have access to even more services. The seamless partnership with OCRA’s core bookkeeping services will allow the Multipli team to put additional focus on the strategy and growth of the restaurants they support.
“This new partnership creates a one-stop shop for restaurant groups around the country that are looking to scale in an cost efficient manner with a best-in-class team of experts in finance and accounting,” said Ned Algeo, Founder of The Multipli Group. “I believe this a great, next step in revolutionizing back office support for restaurants. ”
What’s Next
As the Multipli team and its clients integrate into OCRA, clients can expect uninterrupted service with the same team remaining in place. Both organizations’ clients will see expanded resources, and access to a national team of experts spanning accounting, operations, and strategic advisory.
Future plans include regional acquisitions, continued expansion of service offerings and addition of more resources.
About OCRA (On-Call Restaurant Accounting)
OCRA specializes in restaurant accounting and R365 implementation, offering client focused solutions that help all types of restaurants optimize performance and profitability.
About The Multipli Group
The Multipli Group provides holistic advisory and back-office services designed to empower restaurant owners and operators. Our expert team combines industry-specific knowledge and best-in-class technology to streamline financial operations, ensure compliance, and optimize profitability for our clients.
Media Contact
info@ocra-us.com
Contact
On Call Restaurant AccountingContact
Mark Rubinstein
303-333-6272
ocra-us.com
Mark Rubinstein
303-333-6272
ocra-us.com
