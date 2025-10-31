Transformative Justice Coalition Launches "Hey Jersey - Let’s Vote!" GOTV Freedom Ride to Mobilize Voters Across New Jersey
Newark, NJ, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC), in partnership with the NAACP New Jersey State Conference, League of Women Voters, New Jersey Center for Social Justice, AFT, SEIU, Salvation in Action, the People’s Organization for Progress, local municipalities, faith and civic leaders and a host of community partners, will spearhead a major nonpartisan statewide Get Out the Vote (GOTV) effort to energize voters during early voting for the 2025 New Jersey General Election called, “Hey Jersey—Let’s Vote!”
At the heart of this mobilization is the acclaimed John Lewis “Make Good Trouble—Vote!” Bus and Votercade, a lively procession of decorated vehicles, horns blaring, and lights flashing—transforming New Jersey streets into moving celebrations of democracy. Multiple stops will end with a “Celebration Village” featuring food, music, voter resources, and legal guidance for returning citizens.
“Our goal is simple,” said Barbara Arnwine, TJC President and Founder. “We want to make voting a joyful act of power and participation—especially for communities that have historically been excluded, ignored, or discouraged.” “New Jersey’s Black voting-age population has grown by six percent since 2012,” added Daryl Jones, TJC Board Chairman and Co-Lead. “In 2024, Black voter turnout was 69.5%. Through this initiative, we aim to push those numbers even higher.”
Who: Barbara Arnwine, Esquire, Founder/President/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition
Daryl D. Jones, Esquire, Board Chair/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition
Rev. Dr. Regena Thomas, American Federation of Teachers (AFT)
Gen Z & Young Millennial Freedom Riders from across the nation.
Faith leaders, local officials, union leaders, student organizations, community organizations,
and voting rights advocates
When: October 25 – November 2, 2025
Where: Multiple NJ high voter engagement areas with strong minority populations. Event venues and Celebration Village locations to be announced.
Daily Schedule:
Sat., Oct. 25 – Camden
Sun., Oct. 26 – Willingboro & Trenton
Mon., Oct. 27 – Newark & Atlantic City
Tue., Oct. 28 – New Brunswick
Wed., Oct. 29 – Montclair & Paterson
Thurs., Oct. 30 – Plainfield & Union
Fri., Oct. 31 – East Orange & Irvington
Sat., Nov. 1 – Jersey City
Sun., Nov. 2 – Newark
Why: To increase voter turnout—especially among young and minority voters—while countering suppression and making voting a joyful community event.
Visuals:
Nationally acclaimed, John Lewis “Make Good Trouble—Vote!” Bus
Dozens of decorated vehicles, “Good Trouble” banners, and voter engagement teams
Live DJ and community celebration at multiple stops
Clergy-led “Souls to the Polls” events and Freedom Riders engaging voters
Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, where she created the national election protection program. Ms. Arnwine serves as President and Founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition, which seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.
