Medal of Honor Recipient Dakota Meyer Joins HeroLoan.com as Veteran Advocate
Austin, TX, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HeroLoan.com, the nation’s fastest-growing VA mortgage platform, proudly announces that Dakota Meyer, Medal of Honor Recipient and U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant, has joined the team as a Veteran Advocate.
Through this partnership, Meyer will help educate veterans and active-duty service members on the powerful benefits of the VA home loan program and how HeroLoan.com makes homeownership easier, faster, and more accessible for America’s heroes.
“I truly believe that the VA loan is one of the best benefits of being in the military,” said Dakota Meyer. “I look forward to helping our service members learn more about the VA loan program and how HeroLoan.com can help them purchase a home.”
HeroLoan.com, founded by mortgage industry leader Ryan Kelley, is built exclusively to serve veterans and military families. The company streamlines the VA loan process, offering fast closings, no appraisal requirements in many cases, and a team that understands the unique needs of those who serve.
“Dakota is a national hero and we couldn’t be more proud to have him on the team,” said Ryan Kelley, President of HeroLoan.com. “His leadership, authenticity, and passion for helping veterans perfectly align with our mission to give back to those who have given so much for our country.”
With Meyer joining the HeroLoan.com family, the company plans to expand its outreach through veteran-focused content, community events, and educational initiatives aimed at empowering service members with the financial tools and knowledge they deserve.
About HeroLoan.com
HeroLoan.com is one of the fastest-growing VA mortgage platforms in America. Founded by Ryan Kelley, the company specializes in helping veterans and active-duty service members secure the benefits they’ve earned through their service. HeroLoan.com streamlines the VA home loan process with faster closings, expert service, and a mission-driven focus on giving back to the military community.
Contact
Jerrod Kingery
888-855-1341
heroloan.com
