adops.com Expands Into Latin America
Panama, Panama, November 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Today, adops.com announced it is part of the Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) program in Spanish-speaking Latin America (SPLA). This expansion brings the benefits of the GCPP to publishers across nine countries in the region, providing access to Google Ad Manager, along with the knowledge and capabilities needed to help publishers grow.
Now, with adops.com, more SPLA publishers can use Ad Manager and the guidance that comes with it, including access to the education and training they need on best practices for monetization.
Craig Leshen, CEO of adops.com, said the announcement is a direct reflection of the company’s long-standing commitment to helping publishers maximize the value of their advertising technology.
“Nuestra nueva participación en el programa Google Certified Publishing Partner para Hispanoamérica es una extensión natural del trabajo que hemos realizado durante décadas,” expresó Leshen. “Hemos ayudado a editores en los Estados Unidos y Canadá a sacar el máximo provecho de Google Ad Manager 360, y ahora nos entusiasma brindar el mismo nivel de experiencia y soporte a los editores de toda esta región.”
Publishers in SPLA will now gain access to GAM360 functionality that was previously unavailable to them. For many, this means they can upgrade to a more advanced platform that provides flexibility and tools required to maximize revenue. adops.com’s role goes beyond reselling the platform, however. adops.com will provide technical support, implementation services, and ongoing strategic guidance that help publishers deploy and manage Ad Manager effectively.
Leshen also emphasized that the opportunity is about more than technology.
“Hispanoamérica representa una oportunidad dinámica y de expansión para los editores,” comentó Leshen. “A través del programa Google Certified Publisher, podemos ofrecer toda la experiencia de nuestro equipo a la región, desde los conocimientos avanzados de la plataforma hasta la asistencia práctica para que los editores hispanoamericanos puedan aprovechar las nuevas oportunidades.”
With their expansion into Spanish-speaking Latin America through this partnership, adops.com is reinforcing its mission to put publishers first, so they can grow revenue, strengthen operations, and compete more effectively in every market they serve.
About adops.com
adops.com is the execution partner that connects publisher goals to platform performance. With more than 20 years of hands-on experience, we operate inside the ad stack: solving problems, running campaigns, optimizing workflows, and helping both sides deliver under real-world conditions. We help publishers unlock revenue and help ad technology solutions partners get adopted where it counts. Embedded in your business. Designed to deliver results. That's how advertising operations should be done.
www.adops.com
Now, with adops.com, more SPLA publishers can use Ad Manager and the guidance that comes with it, including access to the education and training they need on best practices for monetization.
Craig Leshen, CEO of adops.com, said the announcement is a direct reflection of the company’s long-standing commitment to helping publishers maximize the value of their advertising technology.
“Nuestra nueva participación en el programa Google Certified Publishing Partner para Hispanoamérica es una extensión natural del trabajo que hemos realizado durante décadas,” expresó Leshen. “Hemos ayudado a editores en los Estados Unidos y Canadá a sacar el máximo provecho de Google Ad Manager 360, y ahora nos entusiasma brindar el mismo nivel de experiencia y soporte a los editores de toda esta región.”
Publishers in SPLA will now gain access to GAM360 functionality that was previously unavailable to them. For many, this means they can upgrade to a more advanced platform that provides flexibility and tools required to maximize revenue. adops.com’s role goes beyond reselling the platform, however. adops.com will provide technical support, implementation services, and ongoing strategic guidance that help publishers deploy and manage Ad Manager effectively.
Leshen also emphasized that the opportunity is about more than technology.
“Hispanoamérica representa una oportunidad dinámica y de expansión para los editores,” comentó Leshen. “A través del programa Google Certified Publisher, podemos ofrecer toda la experiencia de nuestro equipo a la región, desde los conocimientos avanzados de la plataforma hasta la asistencia práctica para que los editores hispanoamericanos puedan aprovechar las nuevas oportunidades.”
With their expansion into Spanish-speaking Latin America through this partnership, adops.com is reinforcing its mission to put publishers first, so they can grow revenue, strengthen operations, and compete more effectively in every market they serve.
About adops.com
adops.com is the execution partner that connects publisher goals to platform performance. With more than 20 years of hands-on experience, we operate inside the ad stack: solving problems, running campaigns, optimizing workflows, and helping both sides deliver under real-world conditions. We help publishers unlock revenue and help ad technology solutions partners get adopted where it counts. Embedded in your business. Designed to deliver results. That's how advertising operations should be done.
www.adops.com
Contact
adops.comContact
Marketing Department
212-226-6788
www.adops.com
Marketing Department
212-226-6788
www.adops.com
Multimedia
Categories