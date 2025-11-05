The Best Online Advertising of 2026 to be Recognized by Web Marketing Association

The 24th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards are the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising. This international award program will evaluate all forms of online advertising, including email, page-based ads, online newsletters, mobile apps, Websites, video, and social media in 86 industry categories. The Competition Web site is located at www.iacaward.org and the entry deadline is January 30, 2026.