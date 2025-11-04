TPAPT Announces 2025 National Conference: AI and the Future of Tutoring
Independent tutors and test prep professionals gather to navigate the industry’s most disruptive year in a decade. The Association of Test Preparation, Admissions, and Private Tutoring (TPAPT) today announced its 2025 Winter Virtual Conference, AI and the Future of Tutoring, to be held online from December 11 and 12, 2025.
boston, MA, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This year’s conference comes at a pivotal moment for the tutoring and test preparation industry. In 2025, ACT announced a test change which happened to be on the heels of an SAT test change in late 2024. These changes have significantly reshaped student demand and market dynamics. At the same time, advances in artificial intelligence are transforming how tutors assess, teach, and support students — creating both unprecedented opportunities and serious challenges for local, independent operators.
“We’re entering a defining moment for the tutoring profession,” said Kevin Organisciak, Chief Learning Officer at TPAPT. “AI has the potential to help small tutoring companies and solo educators compete with national platforms — but only if they understand how to use these tools effectively and ethically.”
This year’s sponsors include early-stage AI firms NOTO, StudySpaces, and Mentomind, join leading education assessment company Learnfully Education. Each will showcase new technologies designed to help independent tutors integrate adaptive learning, data-driven insights, and personalized student assessments into their practice — innovations once accessible only to large edtech companies.
The conference agenda includes expert panels, product demonstrations, and sessions exploring:
The practical use of AI in tutoring and test prep
How SAT and ACT changes are reshaping student preparation strategies
Emerging business models for local tutors and IECs
Tools for automating marketing, scheduling, and progress tracking
Ethics and equity in AI-driven education
Since 2016, TPAPT’s national conference has served as the leading continuing education event for independent tutors, IECs (Independent Educational Consultants), and small test prep company owners. This year’s theme underscores TPAPT’s mission: to equip education professionals with research, community, and tools to thrive in a rapidly evolving market.
View: Event registration and full agenda
About TPAPT
The Association of Test Preparation, Admissions, and Private Tutoring (TPAPT) is a national nonprofit professional association supporting independent tutors, small tutoring firms, and educational consultants. TPAPT provides research, training, and networking opportunities that help local educators build sustainable, student-centered businesses. Learn more at www.tpapt.com.
Media Contact:
Skyler Wade
PR Coordinator
The Association of Test Preparation, Admissions, and Private Tutoring (TPAPT)
info@testprepprofessionals.com
Learn more about TPAPT
“We’re entering a defining moment for the tutoring profession,” said Kevin Organisciak, Chief Learning Officer at TPAPT. “AI has the potential to help small tutoring companies and solo educators compete with national platforms — but only if they understand how to use these tools effectively and ethically.”
This year’s sponsors include early-stage AI firms NOTO, StudySpaces, and Mentomind, join leading education assessment company Learnfully Education. Each will showcase new technologies designed to help independent tutors integrate adaptive learning, data-driven insights, and personalized student assessments into their practice — innovations once accessible only to large edtech companies.
The conference agenda includes expert panels, product demonstrations, and sessions exploring:
The practical use of AI in tutoring and test prep
How SAT and ACT changes are reshaping student preparation strategies
Emerging business models for local tutors and IECs
Tools for automating marketing, scheduling, and progress tracking
Ethics and equity in AI-driven education
Since 2016, TPAPT’s national conference has served as the leading continuing education event for independent tutors, IECs (Independent Educational Consultants), and small test prep company owners. This year’s theme underscores TPAPT’s mission: to equip education professionals with research, community, and tools to thrive in a rapidly evolving market.
View: Event registration and full agenda
About TPAPT
The Association of Test Preparation, Admissions, and Private Tutoring (TPAPT) is a national nonprofit professional association supporting independent tutors, small tutoring firms, and educational consultants. TPAPT provides research, training, and networking opportunities that help local educators build sustainable, student-centered businesses. Learn more at www.tpapt.com.
Media Contact:
Skyler Wade
PR Coordinator
The Association of Test Preparation, Admissions, and Private Tutoring (TPAPT)
info@testprepprofessionals.com
Learn more about TPAPT
Contact
TPAPTContact
Skyeler Wade
617-285-4036
tpapt.mykajabi.com
Skyeler Wade
617-285-4036
tpapt.mykajabi.com
Categories