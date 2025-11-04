TPAPT Announces 2025 National Conference: AI and the Future of Tutoring

Independent tutors and test prep professionals gather to navigate the industry’s most disruptive year in a decade. The Association of Test Preparation, Admissions, and Private Tutoring (TPAPT) today announced its 2025 Winter Virtual Conference, AI and the Future of Tutoring, to be held online from December 11 and 12, 2025.