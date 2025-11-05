Swensons Drive-Ins Launches Free Kid’s Meal Program to Support Ohio Families During SNAP Delays
Swensons Drive-In Restaurants has launched a temporary free kids’ meal program in response to recent SNAP benefit delays affecting Ohio families. From November 5–12, youth 18 and under can receive a free meal at any Swensons location with presentation of a SNAP/EBT card. The initiative underscores Swensons’ long-standing commitment to supporting local communities and ensuring access to warm, reliable meals during times of need.
Akron, OH, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As many Ohio families face uncertainty following recent SNAP benefit interruptions, Swensons Drive-In Restaurants is stepping up to help ensure every young neighbor has access to a warm, reliable meal.
Through this temporary meal-assistance initiative, Swensons will provide complimentary kid’s meal to youth 18 and under at any Swensons Drive-In location. Each meal includes a choice of a single cheeseburg or hamburg, grilled cheese or hot dog, along with applesauce and bottled water.
“For more than 90 years, Swensons has been about more than great food — it’s been about caring for our community,” said Dan Mesches, CEO of Swensons Drive-Ins. “When our neighbors face tough times, we show up. This effort is simply an element of that commitment – to feed our local youth and share a little kindness along the way.”
Swensons is partnering with the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank to share this initiative through trusted local channels and support food-access efforts across Ohio. Together with US Foods, Swensons will donate more than 2,500 pounds of food and essential products to meet broader community needs and will mobilize the Swensons food truck to help feed families alongside the Foodbank.
“Parents shouldn’t have to choose between feeding themselves or their kids,” said Mesches. “We hope this helps ease that burden — even in a small way — for families who’ve always been such an important part of who we are.”
The complimentary kids’ meal program will be available starting Wednesday, November 5th until Wednesday, November 12th at all Swensons Drive-In locations across Ohio. The offer is valid for on-lot tray service or to-go orders only, for guests 18 and under whose parent or guardian presents a valid SNAP/EBT card.
About Swensons Drive-Ins
Founded in 1934, Swensons Drive-Ins is an Ohio-born brand known for its beloved classics like made-to-order burgs, handspun milkshakes and crispy extras. Swensons operates 24 locations across Ohio, including an in-stadium stand at Lower.com Field, two concessions at Rocket Arena and a fleet of food trucks that bring the Swensons experience on the road. With a mission to serve more than great food, Swensons believes in creating moments of joy, connection and community.
For more information, visit swensonsdriveins.com or follow @SwensonsDriveIn on social media.
Contact
Swensons Drive-In RestaurantsContact
Jenna Eagleton
508-826-0821
swensonsdriveins.com
