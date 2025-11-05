Swensons Drive-Ins Launches Free Kid’s Meal Program to Support Ohio Families During SNAP Delays

Swensons Drive-In Restaurants has launched a temporary free kids’ meal program in response to recent SNAP benefit delays affecting Ohio families. From November 5–12, youth 18 and under can receive a free meal at any Swensons location with presentation of a SNAP/EBT card. The initiative underscores Swensons’ long-standing commitment to supporting local communities and ensuring access to warm, reliable meals during times of need.