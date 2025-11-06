Recovery Care of Columbia Named “Best of Tennessee 2025 – Regional Winner” in Substance Abuse Treatment & Recovery Practices
Recovery Care of Columbia, a locally owned and Joint Commission-accredited addiction treatment provider based in Brentwood, Tennessee, has been named a Best of Tennessee 2025 – Regional Winner by Guide to Tennessee for excellence in substance abuse treatment and recovery practices.
Brentwood, TN, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Recovery Care of Columbia, a locally owned and operated addiction treatment provider, is proud to announce that it has been honored as a Best of Tennessee 2025 – Regional Winner in the Substance Abuse Treatment & Recovery Practices category by Guide to Tennessee. This recognition underscores the clinic’s excellence in patient care, community service, and evidence-based treatment for individuals seeking recovery from substance use disorders.
This achievement also marks a milestone for the organization as both of its treatment centers received recognition in this year’s awards. Nashville Addiction Clinic was named the statewide Best of Tennessee Winner, while Recovery Care of Columbia earned the Regional Winner distinction — resulting in coveted honors for both locations. Together, the clinics exemplify Tennessee leadership in accessible, compassionate, and compliant recovery care.
“We are deeply honored by this recognition,” said Jon Stolzer, Co-Owner and CEO of Recovery Care of Columbia. “Our team works tirelessly to deliver the very best, patient-centered addiction treatment that meets people where they are by utilizing telemedicine. To have both of our clinics recognized at the state and regional levels affirms the extraordinary dedication of our staff and the meaningful outcomes they help our patients achieve.”
The Best of Tennessee Awards celebrate outstanding organizations demonstrating excellence, leadership, and community commitment across the state. Winners are selected through reader nominations, editorial evaluation, and statewide assessment of businesses making measurable contributions in their fields.
Recovery Care of Columbia provides comprehensive, evidence-based outpatient treatment for substance use disorders, including Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), counseling, case management, and telemedicine-enabled care. The clinic’s all-virtual model ensures accessibility for patients across Tennessee.
Recovery Care of Columbia and its sister clinic, Nashville Addiction Clinic, both hold accreditation by The Joint Commission — the gold standard in healthcare safety, quality, and compliance. This recognition reflects their unwavering commitment to integrity, clinical excellence, and patient protection.
About Recovery Care of Columbia
Recovery Care of Columbia is a Tennessee-licensed provider of outpatient substance abuse treatment, dedicated to helping individuals overcome opioid and substance use disorders through a full continuum of care. The clinic integrates medication management, counseling, and recovery planning to promote long-term wellness and accountability. Recovery Care of Columbia is accredited by The Joint Commission and recognized as a Best of Tennessee 2025 – Regional Winner for Substance Abuse Treatment & Recovery Practices.
www.recoverycarecolumbia.com
Media Contact:
Jon Stolzer
Co-Owner & CEO
Recovery Care of Columbia
jon@recoverycarecolumbia.com
(615) 775-3549
