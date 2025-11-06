1,000 Families in Two Days: Tampa Law Firm's Thanksgiving Food Distribution
Winters & Yonker Personal Injury Attorneys Host Third Annual Holiday Give Back November 13-14
Tampa, FL, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Winters & Yonker Personal Injury Attorneys will host its third annual Holiday Give Back, distributing 1,000 bags of non-perishable food items to Tampa Bay families during a two-day drive-through event.
The free food distribution takes place Thursday, November 13 and Friday, November 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the firm's main office located at 601 W Swann Ave., Tampa, FL 33606. No registration or documentation is required.
Each bag contains non-perishable food items intended to help families prepare holiday meals during a financially challenging time of year. The drive-through format allows participants to receive assistance quickly and discreetly.
"This event is our way of ensuring no Tampa family has to choose between paying rent and feeding their children during Thanksgiving," said Bill Winters, founding partner of Winters & Yonker.
The firm's 2023 and 2024 Holiday Give Back events reached hundreds of Tampa Bay families, many facing unexpected financial hardship due to medical bills, job loss, or accident-related expenses. The firm has maintained the two-day format to accommodate continued community need.
Winters & Yonker has served personal injury clients in Tampa Bay since 2001, representing accident victims across Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, and Polk counties. The firm operates on a contingency fee basis and offers free consultations.
Event Details:
What: Free drive-through food bag distribution
When: November 13-14, 2025 (Thursday-Friday), 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: 601 W Swann Ave., Tampa, FL 33606
Cost: Free, no registration required
Info: www.wintersandyonker.com/2025-holiday-give-back
About Winters & Yonker Personal Injury Attorneys
Winters & Yonker was founded in 2001 by attorneys Bill Winters and Marc Yonker to provide assertive legal representation for accident victims and their families in Tampa Bay. The firm specializes in car, truck, and motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, and personal injury cases. With over 115 years of combined legal experience, the firm maintains offices in Tampa, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, New Port Richey, and Lakeland. For more information, visit www.wintersandyonker.com or call (813) 223-6200.
The free food distribution takes place Thursday, November 13 and Friday, November 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the firm's main office located at 601 W Swann Ave., Tampa, FL 33606. No registration or documentation is required.
Each bag contains non-perishable food items intended to help families prepare holiday meals during a financially challenging time of year. The drive-through format allows participants to receive assistance quickly and discreetly.
"This event is our way of ensuring no Tampa family has to choose between paying rent and feeding their children during Thanksgiving," said Bill Winters, founding partner of Winters & Yonker.
The firm's 2023 and 2024 Holiday Give Back events reached hundreds of Tampa Bay families, many facing unexpected financial hardship due to medical bills, job loss, or accident-related expenses. The firm has maintained the two-day format to accommodate continued community need.
Winters & Yonker has served personal injury clients in Tampa Bay since 2001, representing accident victims across Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, and Polk counties. The firm operates on a contingency fee basis and offers free consultations.
Event Details:
What: Free drive-through food bag distribution
When: November 13-14, 2025 (Thursday-Friday), 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: 601 W Swann Ave., Tampa, FL 33606
Cost: Free, no registration required
Info: www.wintersandyonker.com/2025-holiday-give-back
About Winters & Yonker Personal Injury Attorneys
Winters & Yonker was founded in 2001 by attorneys Bill Winters and Marc Yonker to provide assertive legal representation for accident victims and their families in Tampa Bay. The firm specializes in car, truck, and motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, and personal injury cases. With over 115 years of combined legal experience, the firm maintains offices in Tampa, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, New Port Richey, and Lakeland. For more information, visit www.wintersandyonker.com or call (813) 223-6200.
Contact
Winters & Yonker, P.A.Contact
Anthony Raiano
(813) 223-6200
www.wintersandyonker.com
Anthony Raiano
(813) 223-6200
www.wintersandyonker.com
Categories