Femm Parlour Opens in New York City, Turning Intimate-Health Conversations Into Care
FEMM Parlour has opened in New York City, redefining women’s intimate health with compassion and science-backed care. Founded by Gina Cappelli, Maria Trusa, and Cindy Barshop, FEMM offers non-surgical, FDA-approved treatments for concerns like dryness, pain, and incontinence. With privacy, dignity, and innovation, FEMM empowers women to reclaim confidence and well-being at every stage of life.
New York, NY, November 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FEMM Parlour (FEMM) has opened in New York City to turn dismissed intimate-health concerns into clear plans of care, through cutting-edge technology.
Many women facing intimate health challenges are often dismissed by providers who attribute these issues to gender, FEMM refuses to accept that these concerns are just a part of being women. Through FDA-approved treatments common issues are effectively addresses, with no pain, stigma or downtime.
At FEMM, empowerment is not a slogan, it’s the standard of care. The process starts with a private consultation where patients are heard, without euphemisms. From that conversation, each woman receives a personalized plan explained in plain language, alongside built-in follow-ups so progress is tracked and care evolves. The goal is simple: give women answers they can trust and steps they can take now, not someday.
“We’re not just a clinic; we’re a movement,” said Gina Cappelli. “We’re building a space where intimate health is approached with dignity and clarity, ensuring that every woman can confidently address her unique needs. We take concerns that have been minimized or dismissed and turn them into a plan of action.”
That plan of action is deliberately designed around a woman’s life, not the other way around. Care is delivered in straightforward terms, and the experience emphasizes comfort throughout. Non-surgical options are selected for practicality and accessibility, with no pain and no downtime, so women do not have to choose between addressing their health and keeping their day intact.
“Awareness matters but women are ready for answers,” said Cindy Barshop. “Our job is to listen, to lay out options without pressure, and to guide her through a plan that feels comfortable and credible. The measure of success is not a good conversation; it’s a woman walking out with next steps she believes in.”
FEMM’s approach extends beyond the appointment. When appropriate, clinicians integrate clinically informed intimacy tools to support at-home continuity between visits, keeping momentum steady without turning care into a performance. Every touchpoint reinforces the same idea: progress should be visible, supported, and personal.
“This is the clinic we wished existed,” added Cappelli. “It’s precise and empathetic. It centers a woman’s goals and builds a path that meets her where she is. No one should have to navigate intimate health alone.”
FEMM was built for the woman who is done waiting, who wants clarity instead of guesswork, who wants to feel at home in her body at every stage of life. By replacing stigma with straight talk and inertia with step-by-step care FEMM turns intention into outcome, one private consult, one personalized plan, and one documented follow-up at a time.
Media note: Editorial walk-throughs and clinician interviews are available on request.
About FEMM Parlour
FEMM Parlour is a New York City destination for women’s intimate wellness. Cindy Barshop has joined forces with Gina Cappelli and Maria Trusa to offer discreet consultations, physician guided non-surgical treatments, and a curated selection of clinically informed intimacy products. The clinic’s focus is practical, dignified solutions that help women feel at home in their bodies at every stage of life.
Website: www.femmparlour.com
Instagram: @femmparlour
Media Contact: Eleonora Mercier | ellie@marketlycollective.com | (973) 900-1708
