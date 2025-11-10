Spanglish Movies Unveils "Sound of Freedom: Hidden War" Official Trailer, Building Buzz for November 14 Theatrical Release
“Hidden War” release on November 14, 2025, comes amid reports of resistance from some cinema chains under pressure by Deep Church and Deep State
Miami, FL, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The production team behind Hidden War has unveiled the official trailer for the film, setting the stage for its nationwide theatrical debut on November 14, 2025.
The trailer can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/-yx7DdwRiqQ
Hidden War, featuring activist Tim Ballard's efforts against international child trafficking, serves as a direct follow-up to the 2023 film Sound of Freedom, which highlighted his initial undercover operations through Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.). While Sound of Freedom focused on Ballard's work in Colombia and the broader fight against sex trafficking, Hidden War extends this narrative to operations in war-torn regions like Ukraine, Ecuador, and Mexico, documenting rescues amid global conflicts and exposing how displaced children become targets for exploitation.
The film's release on November 14, 2025, comes amid reports of resistance from some cinema chains, echoing the grassroots momentum that propelled Sound of Freedom to over $250 million in worldwide box office success despite initial distribution challenges. Ballard, portrayed by Jim Caviezel in the earlier film, continues his advocacy, emphasizing the ongoing scale of the issue where more children are enslaved today than at any point in history.
Tim Ballard noted, “Films like Hidden War build on the awareness raised by Sound of Freedom to challenge institutional silence on child exploitation. Our goal remains delivering these stories to foster real change in communities affected by trafficking.”
To support wider access, audiences are encouraged to contact their local cinemas and request screenings of Hidden War for the November 14 debut.
Key Details
Theatrical release date: November 14, 2025
Rating: PG-13
About Hidden War
Hidden War chronicles real-life anti-trafficking missions led by Tim Ballard, expanding on themes from Sound of Freedom to address global hotspots of child exploitation.
Media inquiries: corporate@spanglishmovies.com
Contact
Spanglish Movies LLCContact
Valentina Saldivia
787-525-4197
www.spanglishmovies.com
