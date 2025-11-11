CSOC UT Austin Welcomes Community to Special Seminar: Nov. 13
When life gets hard, faith gets real. Christian Students on Campus (CSOC UT Austin), a student Christian club at The University of Texas at Austin is hosting a special community event to explore how trials in our lives deepen our trust in God and make faith a living experience.
Austin, TX, November 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Faith isn’t just believing when everything makes sense; faith empowers us to trust and believe in God even when life feels broken.
This seminar dives into what it means to trust God when things don’t go as planned–when faith moves from theory to experience. Building on the foundation of the first two CSOC Seminar events this semester, “What is Faith” and “How Faith Works,” they will discuss how God uses even the hardest moments to deepen our faith and make it more than just a concept–something living, active and real in our lives.
Join Christian Students on Campus in welcoming their special guest Dr. Michael Reardon, (PhD, University of Toronto) academic dean and professor of New Testament and historical theology at Canada Christian College and School of Graduate Theological Studies. His recent publications include Transformed into the Same Image: Constructive Investigations into the Doctrine of Deification (IVP Academic), The Seed of Abraham: Intersections of Jewish and Christian Thought (Wipf&Stock), and several articles examining the Trinity, salvation, and biblical interpretation.
Dr. Michael Reardon will join in an open dialogue about how faith becomes living and real in the midst of trials and suffering.
CSOC invites the University of Texas at Austin community to join us at the third event in the Fall 2025 CSOC Seminar Series to dive into how faith is made real in our everyday lives.
Attendance is free and refreshments will be provided.
Bring questions, there will be an open Q&A.
Seating is limited. Reserve tickets at Eventbrite.
Date: Thursday, November 13
Time: Refreshments at 6 p.m.; Seminar + Q&A at 6:30 p.m.
Location: UT Austin campus MEZ 1.306 (Mezes Hall 1.306) 154 W. 21st St. Austin, TX 78712
More Information on Website.
About Christian Students on Campus
Christian Students on Campus is a registered student organization at the University of Texas at Austin serving thousands of students since 1973. Glory to God.
Media Contact:
ChristianStudentsonCampus.com
Email: csocut@gmail.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/csoc_tx
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CSOCTX
X-Twitter: https://x.com/CSOC_TX
Contact
CSOC UT AustinContact
Austin Zhang
(281) 702-3027
https://christianstudentsoncampus.com/
