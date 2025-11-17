ES3 Selected as Technical Content Service Provider for the Carnegie Hall+ SVOD Service
Electronic Systems Software Solutions Inc. (ES3™), a leading provider of content delivery services and Interactive experiential TV advertising technology, announces that it has been selected by Carnegie Hall as its content service provider partner for Carnegie Hall+, the Hall’s premium subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service – showcasing performances by celebrated artists around the globe.
New York, NY, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Electronic Systems Software Solutions Inc. (ES3™), a leading provider of content delivery services and Interactive experiential TV advertising technology, announces that it has been selected by Carnegie Hall as its content service provider partner for Carnegie Hall+, the Hall’s premium subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service – showcasing performances by celebrated artists around the globe.
Carnegie Hall+ features exceptional performances from many of the world’s most renowned stages with state-of-the-art audio-visual experiences – including 4K UHD and Dolby Atmos programming, all supported by ES3’s delivery and support technology.
“Carnegie Hall+ opens a window to viewers to some of the world’s most thrilling artists and arts venues, representing the best in performing arts programming,” said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall’s Executive and Artistic Director. “When watching the channel, subscribers can enjoy a selection of performances from Carnegie Hall, including our most recent Opening Night Gala, as they journey to the Salzburg Festival in Austria, the BBC Proms in London, or watch the Vienna Philharmonic perform in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna, plus much more. Hundreds of hours of programming have been specially curated with all arts lovers – from casual viewers to aficionados – in mind, all at an affordable price.”
Through this collaboration, ES3 will manage all technical content delivery requirements for Carnegie Hall+, ensuring seamless distribution of its curated programming as an add-on subscription across major platforms including the Apple TV app, Prime Video Channels, Xfinity, Xumo, Spectrum, Verizon Fios, Cox, DISH, and Sling TV.
ES3’s role includes video asset processing and technical support, enabling Carnegie Hall+ to deliver a premium, reliable, and immersive experience for audiences.
“ES3 is thrilled to partner with Carnegie Hall and Carnegie Hall+, delivering this compelling content in state-of-the art formats for audiences to enjoy,” said Charlie Millar, President of ES3.
This partnership underscores ES3’s exemplary reputation as a trusted partner for media organizations combined with traditional pay TV operators and connected TV distribution platforms and services.
About Carnegie Hall+
Carnegie Hall+ is a premium subscription video-on-demand channel that provides unprecedented access to extraordinary performances by internationally celebrated artists from the most renowned stages around the globe.
With programming curated by Carnegie Hall, the channel offers an extensive collection of new and historic full-length classical music concerts, operas, dance, documentaries, artist profiles, family and holiday programs, plus more, inviting viewers to create an at-home journey of musical discovery – wherever they may be.
Launched in 2021, Carnegie Hall+ was created through a partnership between Carnegie Hall and Unitel, the world’s leading classical music audiovisual producer and distributor. Presentations featured on the channel are selected by Carnegie Hall from Unitel’s stellar catalog, one of the largest of its kind in the world. The premium channel is aligned with Carnegie Hall’s mission to bring the transformative power of music to the widest possible audience.
For more information about Carnegie Hall+ – including a browsable catalogue of current programming and subscription information – please visit carnegiehallplus.com.
About ES3™
ES3 is the leader in interactive TV application experiences for TV. Over the past 23 years, ES3 has delivered leading interactive video products with top customers and brands through the most pivotal times in entertainment history. Over the years, ES3 has established customers relationships with Bell Canada, Bell Media, DIRECTV, AT&T, Comcast, Rogers, Microsoft, Intel, TiVo and many more.
ES3 connects businesses to relevant audiences and audiences to relevant brands through its Professional Services practice and its Subscription OnDemand programs. The company is one of the largest aggregators of subscription video on demand to pay television operators in the US and Canada, with over 18 catalogues and thousands of hours of exclusive content for distribution to pay TV under license.
ES3 redefines the way brands connect with relevant audiences through immersive, experiential campaigns–driving discovery and conversion. ES3’s one-of-a-kind interactive experiential ad marketing platform INGAGE, has been used by brands such as Game of Thrones, HBO, HBO Max, Discovery, Crave and more. ES3’s fully programmed holiday events, such as Santa Tracker and Holiday Countdown are world renowned and are delivered to more than 27 million TV households in Canada and the US. Be sure to visit http://es3.ca to learn more.
Contact
Charlie Millar
647-620-7774
https://es3.ca/
