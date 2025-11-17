TrainSMART Announces 3-Day Train-the-Trainer Workshop in Phoenix, AZ, December 8-10, 2025
TrainSMART will host a 3-Day Train-the-Trainer Workshop in Phoenix, AZ, December 8–10, 2025, at Expansive Midtown. This interactive, IBCT-accredited program helps professionals design and deliver engaging, results-driven training. Ideal for HR, L&D, and subject matter experts seeking to boost facilitation confidence and skill.
Phoenix, AZ, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TrainSMART, a leading global provider of corporate training and development solutions, is excited to announce its upcoming 3-Day Train-the-Trainer Workshop taking place December 8–10, 2025, at Expansive Midtown, 2828 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ.
This highly interactive, certification-based workshop equips professionals with the skills and confidence to design, deliver, and facilitate training that drives measurable results. Participants will learn proven techniques to engage learners, structure programs effectively, and ensure retention and transfer of knowledge back on the job.
Workshop Schedule:
Day 1: 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Day 2: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Day 3: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Who Should Attend:
This program is ideal for subject matter experts, HR professionals, corporate trainers, and anyone responsible for employee development who wants to elevate their facilitation skills and training outcomes.
Participants will also have the opportunity to earn an International Board of Certified Trainers (IBCT) accredited certificate, demonstrating global standards in instructional excellence.
Key Learning Outcomes:
Apply adult learning principles to real-world training situations
Structure engaging training sessions using TrainSMART’s proven framework
Master facilitation techniques for in-person and virtual environments
Manage group dynamics and challenging participants with confidence
Deliver training that leads to behavior change and measurable business impact
Registration Information:
Seating is limited. To learn more or register for the Phoenix Train-the-Trainer Workshop, visit www.trainsmartinc.com or contact inquiries@trainsmartinc.com.
About TrainSMART
For over 30 years, TrainSMART has delivered customized corporate training, instructional design, and leadership development programs for organizations worldwide. The company’s mission is to help organizations improve performance, increase engagement, and create lasting learning experiences that transform workplace culture.
Media Contact:
Leslie Ciborowski
CEO, TrainSMART Inc.
inquiries@trainsmartinc.com
