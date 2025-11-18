Software Tree Launches ORMCP Beta: An MCP Server Providing Object-Relational Mapping for AI Applications; Enables Object-Oriented Access to Relational DBs for AI Apps

Software Tree launches ORMCP beta, an MCP server that makes relational data instantly accessible to AI applications through object-oriented abstractions. ORMCP eliminates the complexity of connecting LLMs to databases by enabling AI systems to work with business entities instead of raw tables and SQL. The solution is database-agnostic, lowers compute costs, accelerates development, and enhances security. Perfect for agentic AI, RAG applications, and workflow automation across any relational DBs.