Software Tree Launches ORMCP Beta: An MCP Server Providing Object-Relational Mapping for AI Applications; Enables Object-Oriented Access to Relational DBs for AI Apps
Software Tree launches ORMCP beta, an MCP server that makes relational data instantly accessible to AI applications through object-oriented abstractions. ORMCP eliminates the complexity of connecting LLMs to databases by enabling AI systems to work with business entities instead of raw tables and SQL. The solution is database-agnostic, lowers compute costs, accelerates development, and enhances security. Perfect for agentic AI, RAG applications, and workflow automation across any relational DBs.
Campbell, CA, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Software Tree today announced the beta launch of ORMCP, an MCP server and object-relational mapping solution built specifically for AI applications. ORMCP makes relational data instantly accessible to AI large language models (LLMs) and MCP clients through object-oriented abstractions, enabling seamless integration between AI applications and enterprise data.
Making Relational Data AI-Ready
As AI applications increasingly require access to enterprise data, organizations face significant challenges in securely and efficiently connecting LLMs to their existing relational databases. Most solutions expose raw schema-level primitives—tables, columns, and rows—forcing AI systems to understand database structures and generate SQL. This approach creates security risks, increases development complexity, and wastes compute resources.
ORMCP solves this critical infrastructure gap by providing object-oriented abstractions that AI systems — from conversational assistants to autonomous agents — naturally understand. Instead of navigating tables and writing SQL, AI applications interact with business entities like Customer, Order, and Product through simple, intuitive operations.
"We're at an inflection point where organizations of all sizes want to integrate AI into their workflows, but they're struggling to integrate these powerful models with their data infrastructure," said Damodar Periwal, Founder and CEO of Software Tree. "Our innovative ORMCP solution eliminates the complexity of database integration for AI applications. It's not just a connector—it's a complete ORM solution that makes your relational data AI-ready from day one."
Key Capabilities
ORMCP provides developers and enterprises with:
Database-Agnostic Architecture: Connect AI applications to any relational database (PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server, Oracle, SQLite, and more) with zero code changes—simply configure the JDBC driver for true database portability and freedom from vendor lock-in
Object-Oriented Abstractions: AI systems work with business entities, not database schemas
MCP Standard Protocol: Full implementation of the Model Context Protocol for seamless integration with MCP-compatible AI clients and LLMs
Accelerated Development: Eliminate custom database integration code and SQL generation logic
Reduced Compute Costs: Minimize token waste from schema reasoning and SQL generation
Enhanced Security: Only curated data defined in the ORM model is exposed to AI applications
Flexible Deployment: Support for both STDIO and HTTP modes to fit diverse architectural requirements
Developer-Friendly Tools: Comprehensive API reference and client libraries for rapid integration
Real-World Impact
"ORMCP is the most intuitive way I've seen to expose relational data to modern AI agents. The object-oriented abstraction over a traditional RDBMS feels natural, cleanly designed, and incredibly easy to integrate. I connected it to a PostgreSQL instance and had it running with an MCP client almost immediately," said Sai Yashwanth, Founder and Researcher at Turilabs. "For agentic or RAG-based applications, this dramatically reduces the complexity of building data-aware systems."
Target Applications
ORMCP is designed for three key audiences:
Developers building AI-powered applications including AI agents, chatbots, and RAG systems that require database access
AI Product Vendors seeking to add database connectivity features to their platforms
Enterprises implementing AI solutions across their existing data infrastructure
Beta Program Now Open
Software Tree is accepting applications for the ORMCP beta program. Interested developers, vendors, and enterprises can request access by visiting the Software Tree website and completing the beta request form.
"The beta program is our opportunity to work closely with early adopters and ensure ORMCP meets the real-world needs of AI developers and enterprises," added Hira Ranga, Chief Operating Officer of Software Tree. "We're looking for partners who are ready to push the boundaries of what's possible when you combine AI with enterprise data."
About Software Tree
Software Tree is a Silicon Valley-based technology leader that provides innovative software technologies and products to simplify data integration in the cloud and on-premises. Software Tree's groundbreaking technologies have earned multiple patents. Specializing in Object Relational Mapping (ORM) technology, Software Tree has licensed its ORM products and intellectual property to leading-edge organizations worldwide, including British Telecom, Los Alamos National Labs, Darden Business School, Xerox, and several Fortune 500 companies. With ORMCP, Software Tree brings decades of ORM expertise to the AI era, making enterprise data easily accessible to AI applications while maintaining security through controlled, object-oriented abstractions. For more information, visit https://www.softwaretree.com.
