Bryson Financial Announces Expansion with New Newport Beach Office
Bryson Financial, a trusted insurance, benefits, and wealth management company serving private equity firms, is proud to announce the opening of its expansion office in Newport Beach on December 1.
Newport Beach, CA, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bryson Financial, a trusted insurance, benefits, and wealth management business serving private equity firms, is proud to announce the opening of its expansion office in Newport Beach. The new location will officially open on December 1, 2025.
Founded in Long Beach, Bryson Financial has been helping private equity firms and executives navigate complex insurance and employee benefits solutions for 55 years. The Newport Beach office represents a major milestone as the company extends its personalized, expert services to clients and partners in Orange County.
“We are thrilled to bring Bryson Financials’ expertise to Newport Beach,” said Trent Bryson, CEO of Bryson Financial. “This expansion reflects our commitment to growing with our clients and providing the highest level of service in the private equity sector.”
The Newport Beach office will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on December 1, inviting clients, partners, and the community to celebrate the expansion and learn more about Bryson Financial’s tailored insurance and benefits solutions.
About Bryson Financial
Bryson partners with private equity firms to streamline insurance, benefits, and retirement programs across portfolio companies. From due diligence through post-close integration, Bryson provides strategic guidance, data-driven insights, and hands-on execution to help clients reduce risk, align coverage, and optimize costs across their M&A activity.
Media Contact:
Kelli Watkins
Executive Assistant
Bryson Financial
562-280-2089
Kelli@brysonfinancial.com
