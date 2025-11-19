Kaufman Development Announces National Expansion Under President Daniel Kaufman
Kaufman Development, led by President Daniel Kaufman, has announced a major national expansion of its real estate investment and development platform. The company is scaling its residential, commercial, and mixed-use pipeline across high-growth U.S. markets, emphasizing sustainable design, modular construction, and community-focused development. The expansion strengthens Kaufman Development’s mission to deliver strong financial returns while creating meaningful social impact.
Los Angeles, CA, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kaufman Development, led by real estate developer and investor Daniel Kaufman, announced today the launch of an expanded national development and investment platform focused on high-growth U.S. markets. The company is scaling its residential, commercial, and mixed-use development pipeline with an emphasis on sustainability, innovative design, and measurable community impact.
According to Daniel Kaufman, President of Kaufman Development, the firm’s mission is centered on creating long-term value and strengthening the communities where it builds. “Our goal is to develop resilient, high-quality environments that support growth, affordability, and opportunity,” Kaufman said. “This expansion allows us to bring our integrated development approach to new markets across the country.”
Kaufman Development is targeting markets with strong fundamentals, population inflows, workforce demand, and significant housing supply gaps. The company is also increasing its use of modular and adaptive-reuse construction methods to improve cost control and accelerate delivery timelines.
Every project at Kaufman Development is evaluated using a “profit + purpose” framework, ensuring that financial performance aligns with positive community outcomes. This includes adding workforce housing components, revitalizing under-used properties, and partnering with local organizations to strengthen neighborhood impact.
About Kaufman Development
Kaufman Development is a U.S.-based real estate investment and development firm led by President Daniel Kaufman. The company specializes in high-growth residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects designed to deliver strong financial returns and meaningful community impact. For more information, visit www.dkaufmandevelopment.com .
Media Contact:
Alexandra Pierce
Director of Communications
Kaufman Development
info@dkaufmandevelopment.com
341-217-2580
www.dkaufmandevelopment.com
According to Daniel Kaufman, President of Kaufman Development, the firm’s mission is centered on creating long-term value and strengthening the communities where it builds. “Our goal is to develop resilient, high-quality environments that support growth, affordability, and opportunity,” Kaufman said. “This expansion allows us to bring our integrated development approach to new markets across the country.”
Kaufman Development is targeting markets with strong fundamentals, population inflows, workforce demand, and significant housing supply gaps. The company is also increasing its use of modular and adaptive-reuse construction methods to improve cost control and accelerate delivery timelines.
Every project at Kaufman Development is evaluated using a “profit + purpose” framework, ensuring that financial performance aligns with positive community outcomes. This includes adding workforce housing components, revitalizing under-used properties, and partnering with local organizations to strengthen neighborhood impact.
About Kaufman Development
Kaufman Development is a U.S.-based real estate investment and development firm led by President Daniel Kaufman. The company specializes in high-growth residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects designed to deliver strong financial returns and meaningful community impact. For more information, visit www.dkaufmandevelopment.com .
Media Contact:
Alexandra Pierce
Director of Communications
Kaufman Development
info@dkaufmandevelopment.com
341-217-2580
www.dkaufmandevelopment.com
Contact
Kaufman DevelopmentContact
Alexander Pierce
341-217-2580
www.dkaufmandevelopment.com
Alexander Pierce
341-217-2580
www.dkaufmandevelopment.com
Categories