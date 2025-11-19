Kaufman Development Announces National Expansion Under President Daniel Kaufman

Kaufman Development, led by President Daniel Kaufman, has announced a major national expansion of its real estate investment and development platform. The company is scaling its residential, commercial, and mixed-use pipeline across high-growth U.S. markets, emphasizing sustainable design, modular construction, and community-focused development. The expansion strengthens Kaufman Development’s mission to deliver strong financial returns while creating meaningful social impact.