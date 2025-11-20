Florida Author Reinvents Self-Help with Humor & Heart

Florida author L.S. Smith reinvents self-help with her bold, funny new book "Screw Up Like a Genius." Blending humor, honesty, and real-life insight from 25+ years as a counselor, Smith flips perfection culture on its head and shows readers how mistakes can spark confidence, resilience, and joy. A refreshing, uplifting guide for anyone tired of unrealistic self-help and ready to embrace being human.