Massachusetts Fashion Brand ChicNiCity Debuts “Muah!” Collection at Lagos Fashion Week
ChicNiCity’s “Muah!” collection, founded by Nigerian-American designer Boye Asenuga, shines at Lagos Fashion Week, highlighting the brand’s fusion of heritage, contemporary style, and global influence.
Boston, MA, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ChicNiCity, the globally inspired womenswear label founded by Nigerian-American designer Boye “Bibi” Asenuga, made its much-anticipated debut at Lagos Fashion Week 2025 with its latest collection titled “Muah!”
Infused with lip motifs, vibrant prints, and the rich hues of lipstick shades, “Muah!” reflects ChicNiCity’s signature blend of chic, easy, and refined silhouettes with a global sensibility. Inspired by Boye “Bibi” Asenuga’s Nigerian roots and American perspective, the collection celebrates heritage, self-confidence, and joyful femininity — offering resort-ready pieces that move seamlessly from Ilashe’s beaches in Lagos, Nigeria to Martha’s Vineyard’s soirées, embodying the beauty of reinvention and the power of style to tell a story.
“Imagine a complete wardrobe designed for every event in a luxurious beach community like Martha’s Vineyard during the summer,” says Boye "Bibi" Asenuga, Founder and Creative Director of ChicNiCity. “From brunches, film festivals, and art gallery openings to lounging by the water and evening beach soirées — there’s an outfit for every moment. ‘Muah!’ is about celebrating every facet of a woman’s lifestyle with effortless chic.”
ChicNiCity’s debut resonated across both fashion and cultural conversations, earning features in Marie Claire Nigeria, The Guardian Nigeria, and multiple digital platforms. Industry observers praised the brand’s confident storytelling and refined resort aesthetic that bridges continents and cultures.
Rooted in Asenuga’s vision of “chic in purpose, rooted in identity,” ChicNiCity continues to expand its global footprint with designs that reinterpret heritage through modern sophistication. The “Muah!” collection marks not only a milestone debut, but a celebration of resilience, timing, and the ongoing dialogue between heritage and modernity.
About ChicNiCity
Founded by Boye “Bibi” Asenuga, ChicNiCity is a contemporary womenswear label based in Massachusetts. Inspired by her Nigerian-American heritage, Asenuga creates globally resonant designs that fuse heritage-inspired prints, modern silhouettes, and effortless versatility. Since its launch, ChicNiCity has showcased at major trade shows including Coterie New York, Cabana Miami, and Magic Las Vegas, and collaborated with HSN under the Quarate Retail Group.
Infused with lip motifs, vibrant prints, and the rich hues of lipstick shades, “Muah!” reflects ChicNiCity’s signature blend of chic, easy, and refined silhouettes with a global sensibility. Inspired by Boye “Bibi” Asenuga’s Nigerian roots and American perspective, the collection celebrates heritage, self-confidence, and joyful femininity — offering resort-ready pieces that move seamlessly from Ilashe’s beaches in Lagos, Nigeria to Martha’s Vineyard’s soirées, embodying the beauty of reinvention and the power of style to tell a story.
“Imagine a complete wardrobe designed for every event in a luxurious beach community like Martha’s Vineyard during the summer,” says Boye "Bibi" Asenuga, Founder and Creative Director of ChicNiCity. “From brunches, film festivals, and art gallery openings to lounging by the water and evening beach soirées — there’s an outfit for every moment. ‘Muah!’ is about celebrating every facet of a woman’s lifestyle with effortless chic.”
ChicNiCity’s debut resonated across both fashion and cultural conversations, earning features in Marie Claire Nigeria, The Guardian Nigeria, and multiple digital platforms. Industry observers praised the brand’s confident storytelling and refined resort aesthetic that bridges continents and cultures.
Rooted in Asenuga’s vision of “chic in purpose, rooted in identity,” ChicNiCity continues to expand its global footprint with designs that reinterpret heritage through modern sophistication. The “Muah!” collection marks not only a milestone debut, but a celebration of resilience, timing, and the ongoing dialogue between heritage and modernity.
About ChicNiCity
Founded by Boye “Bibi” Asenuga, ChicNiCity is a contemporary womenswear label based in Massachusetts. Inspired by her Nigerian-American heritage, Asenuga creates globally resonant designs that fuse heritage-inspired prints, modern silhouettes, and effortless versatility. Since its launch, ChicNiCity has showcased at major trade shows including Coterie New York, Cabana Miami, and Magic Las Vegas, and collaborated with HSN under the Quarate Retail Group.
Contact
ChicNiCityContact
Bibi Asenuga
978-223-8152
https://chicnicity.com
Bibi Asenuga
978-223-8152
https://chicnicity.com
Categories