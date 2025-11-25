Anne Fontaine Opens New Boutique in London's Knightsbridge
In London, the city of theatres, Anne Fontaine steps into a new setting and invites us to replay Alice under the spotlight. In a parisian apartment opening onto an imaginary alley, Alice gladly loses her bearings among the designer's costumes until, suddenly, she finds the one she had been waiting for... Your turn to play.
London, United Kingdom, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- French fashion house expands its UK presence with a new boutique in one of London’s most prestigious shopping destinations.
Anne Fontaine is pleased to announce the opening of its newest boutique in London’s renowned Knightsbridge district. Known worldwide as a hub of fashion and lifestyle, Knightsbridge provides the ideal setting for the French brand to showcase its signature designs and expand its presence in the UK market.
The new boutique, imagined by architect Gabriel Kowalski, will feature Anne Fontaine’s complete ready-to-wear collections, handbags, shoes, and accessories, along with the iconic white shirt that has defined the brand since its founding. Designed with a refined Parisian aesthetic, the store reflects the brand’s timeless elegance while creating a contemporary shopping environment for clients.
“London has always been an important city for Anne Fontaine, and Knightsbridge is the perfect location to welcome our customers into the world of the brand,” said Designer Anne Fontaine . “We are proud to bring our French heritage and craftsmanship to one of the most prestigious retail neighborhoods in the world.”
The boutique opened its doors on November 2 at 77 Knightsbridge, SW1X 7BF, London.
About Anne Fontaine
Founded in 1993, Anne Fontaine is a Paris-based fashion house internationally recognized for its contemporary and feminine aesthetic. From the timeless white shirt to seasonal ready-to-wear collections and accessories, Anne Fontaine designs celebrate elegance, sophistication, and modern femininity. The brand operates boutiques worldwide, continuing to merge tradition with innovation.
