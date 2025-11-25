Merkaba Entertainment Opens a Premier Fort Worth Event Venue with Immersive A/V Capabilities
Fort Worth’s newest multimedia studio and event venue offers professional audio, video, and production services for artists, creators, and private events.
Fort Worth, TX, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fort Worth’s newest multimedia production studio and event space offers artists, brands, and event organizers a fully immersive, high-tech venue with a live stage, bar, sound booth, and outdoor event space.
Merkaba Entertainment, a unique event venue and high-end multimedia production studio founded by Lance Brogdon, McCoy Culbertson, and Aimee Reeves, is now open in Fort Worth. Designed for both recording artists and corporate clients, Merkaba offers a fully immersive environment that blends the venue with professional-grade audio, live performance, and hospitality. Brogdon serves as General Manager and Onsite Sound Engineer, Culbertson is a modern pop and rap recording artist, and Reeves is a creative expert and art aficionado.
Located just five minutes from TCU at 2412 W. Dickson Street, the venue features a 1,800-square-foot climate-controlled warehouse with a capacity of 500+ guests, a half-acre outdoor area, live stage, licensed TABC bar, sound booth, green room, and professional sound engineer on-site. Merkaba’s rustic-industrial style and modular floor plan make it ideal for live music, private parties, film shoots, podcasting, and corporate events.
“I want Merkaba to be a unique place, where artists and event organizers have everything they need to have a great time, immerse their guests in an interactive experience, and then promote it to the community with quality audio and visual content,” said Lance Brogdon, founder and owner of Merkaba Entertainment.
“It’s the right time and the right venue for a variety of events in Fort Worth. Our grand opening New Year’s Eve party will be something everyone will enjoy.”
“I was pleasantly surprised when I walked in,” said Dr. Bill Bronson, marketing partner at SMACC Marketing Services. “Lance is so friendly and accommodating. It really is a wonderful venue and has a bright future for corporate events, music artist launches, or just parties. I’m definitely on board with what Lance is creating there.”
With no noise restrictions, a fully stocked bar, and a gated, private environment, Merkaba Entertainment provides unmatched freedom for creative and corporate expression alike. Guests enjoy free one-hour setup, accessible parking, and the option for outdoor extensions, including food trucks or custom sets.
Merkaba Entertainment’s Grand Opening / New Year’s Eve Party will take place on December 31, 2025, featuring live music, cocktails, and an exclusive look at Fort Worth’s most advanced immersive venue.
Venue Highlights
Over 1,800 sq. ft. of climate-controlled indoor space
Capacity of 500+ guests
Half-acre outdoor area for food trucks or film sets
Professional sound engineer on-site
Live stage, licensed TABC bar, sound booth, and green room
Powered speakers, microphones, TVs, party lighting, fog machines
Gated privacy, a large parking lot, and no noise restrictions
Complimentary one-hour setup before every event
About Merkaba Entertainment
Merkaba Entertainment is Fort Worth’s newest multimedia production studio and event venue, founded by recording artist and sound engineer Lance Brogdon. Merging professional-grade audio and visual production with Texas-style hospitality, Merkaba offers an immersive space for creative and corporate events alike, from live concerts to film shoots and private parties.
Location: 2412 W. Dickson Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Merkaba Contact: Lance Brogdon
Phone: 817-524-9874
Website: https://www.merkabaent.com
Marketing Partner: SMACC Marketing Services
Media Contact:
Dr. Bill Bronson
SMACC Marketing Services
817-382-1902
