Association of Bridal Consultants Announces World of Weddings 2026: A Transformational Conference Elevating the Global Wedding Industry
Gibsonville, NC, November 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC), the longest-standing professional organization for wedding planners and wedding industry professionals, is proud to announce the return of its signature global conference: World of Weddings 2026. The event will bring together planners, educators, vendors, travel partners, and industry leaders from around the world for three days of education, inspiration, and community.
WOW 2026 will continue ABC’s legacy of raising professional standards while offering innovative programming aligned with the evolving needs of today’s wedding professional. Attendees will experience:
High-impact keynote sessions led by industry thought leaders
Hands-on workshops and masterclasses in design, business development, travel, and leadership
The Trendsetter Awards Gala, celebrating excellence across weddings, design, innovation, and travel
Exclusive travel and destination education, highlighting ABC’s strengthened global travel initiatives
Meaningful networking experiences designed to build long-term industry relationships
“World of Weddings has become more than a conference—it’s a movement,” said Veronica M. Foster, MWP, President of the Association of Bridal Consultants. “Our 2026 event will empower wedding professionals to elevate their businesses, deepen their knowledge, and embrace the future of our industry with confidence and creativity.”
With the growth of ABC’s educational programs, Wedding Wednesday Webinars, chapter expansion, and newly launched Trendsetter Awards, WOW 2026 represents the next step in ABC’s commitment to shaping a stronger, more connected global wedding community.
Speaker announcements and venue details will be released in the coming months. Registration is available at this link:
For more information, visit: www.abcweddingplanners.com
Media Contact:
Veronica M. Foster, MWP
President
President@abcweddingplanners.com
336-690-5510
