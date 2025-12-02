EnviroPro 360 Announces Inspector Matthew Galpin Earns ACAC Certification as a Council-Certified Structural Mold Investigator (CSMI)
EnviroPro 360 expands its industry leadership with inspector Matthew Galpin earning the respected ACAC CSMI certification, enhancing the firm’s ability to provide trusted mold investigations and indoor environmental assessments.
Augusta, GA, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EnviroPro 360, a leading provider of mold, asbestos, and environmental inspection services across Georgia and South Carolina, is proud to announce that inspector Matthew Galpin has officially earned his Council-Certified Structural Mold Investigator (CSMI) accreditation from the American Council for Accredited Certification (ACAC). This prestigious credential marks an important milestone in Matthew’s professional advancement and further strengthens EnviroPro 360’s growing regional capabilities.
The CSMI certification is widely recognized as one of the environmental industry’s most respected mold investigation credentials. Candidates must demonstrate high-level knowledge in building science, microbial growth behavior, moisture intrusion diagnostics, and evidence-based investigative methodology. Earning the accreditation requires documented field experience, adherence to ACAC’s ethical standards, and successful completion of a rigorous, proctored examination designed to assess advanced technical competency.
“Matthew’s achievement reflects the high standard of professionalism we strive for at EnviroPro 360,” said the Owner of EnviroPro 360. “Our mission is to deliver clear, science-backed inspection services that help clients make informed decisions about their homes and buildings. Matthew’s certification enhances the precision and quality of the services we provide throughout both Georgia and South Carolina.”
This certification comes at a time of rapid growth for EnviroPro 360, as demand increases for qualified mold inspectors capable of addressing moisture-related concerns in humid regions across the Southeast. With Matthew’s new credentials, the company is better positioned to meet the needs of homeowners, real estate professionals, property managers, and restoration partners in both states.
In his role, Matthew will continue conducting detailed mold inspections, moisture analyses, air and surface sampling, and comprehensive building diagnostics. His expanded expertise enables him to identify underlying sources of contamination more accurately, offering clients deeper insights into building conditions and helping them plan effective next steps, including remediation and prevention strategies.
EnviroPro 360 provides a full suite of environmental services across Georgia and South Carolina, including mold assessments, asbestos surveys, radon testing, AHERA compliance inspections, and indoor air quality evaluations. Matthew’s CSMI accreditation further solidifies the company’s commitment to maintaining the highest professional and scientific standards in the environmental inspection field.
EnviroPro 360 congratulates Matthew Galpin on this outstanding accomplishment and looks forward to the continued contributions his advanced training will bring to clients and communities throughout Georgia and South Carolina.
Contact
Joseph Galpin
706-553-4602
enviropro360.com/
