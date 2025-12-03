Minnesota Nonprofit Hosts Red-Carpet Film Screening to Support Children with Disabilities
Minneapolis, MN, December 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A Minnesota nonprofit, Winning Pathways Foundation, is rolling out the red-carpet next month for a special film event benefiting children with disabilities. Winning Pathways will host an exclusive screening of Uncontained on Monday, Dec. 15, at Emagine Theater in Eagan.
The event begins with a Los Angeles-style red-carpet experience at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 6:30 p.m. screening and a live Q&A with director Morley Nelson and cast members. All proceeds from the screening will support Winning Pathways’ mission to expand education, adaptive sports access and essential resources for children with disabilities across Minnesota and beyond.
Uncontained has already attracted significant buzz with over 40 million views online and early reviewers. “Uncontained is proof that there are still plenty of ways to make fresh and compelling movies,” wrote Chris Catt of Thought Catalog.
“This ‘zombie’ movie is 100/10,” added film reviewer Confetti Pix.
Reported by one outlet as “an unconventional family affair,” and described by Deadline as a horror-thriller that follows a mysterious drifter protecting two children during an outbreak that sends victims into feral state.
Winning Pathways Co-Founder Mechelle Hedtke said the foundation is honored to host a unique cinematic event with meaningful impact.
“We are so excited Morley has decided to make this night about more than even his great movie” Hedtke said. “Every ticket purchased directly helps a child gain access to higher education, sports or needed support services. It’s one night that can change someone’s future.”
The evening blends philanthropy, entertainment and awareness, organizers say — offering attendees a high-profile red-carpet experience while supporting children who often face financial, visibility and accessibility barriers to pursuing academics or athletics.
Event Details
Monday, December 15, 2025
Red carpet: 5:30 p.m.
Screening: 6:30 p.m.
Q&A with director Morley Nelson & cast to follow Emagine Theater 2055 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
Tickets: Available via Givebutter while supplies last at https://givebutter.com/c/Ye3k6o
About Winning Pathways Foundation
Winning Pathways is a Minnesota-based nonprofit dedicated to unlocking abilities and opening opportunities for children with disabilities. The foundation provides education scholarships, adaptive sports support, and resources that help young people discover their strengths and pursue their dreams — from early athletics through higher education and beyond.
Photos Available On Request - Contact: Todd Hedtke | tmh@winningpathways.org | 612- 716-8882
Contact
Winning Pathways Foundation
Todd Hedtke
612-716-8882
www.winningpathways.org
Todd Hedtke
612-716-8882
www.winningpathways.org
