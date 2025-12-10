CGI Federal Partners with EX2 Adventures to Support Local Charity Through the 2025 Fall Backyard Burn Trail Running Series
Vienna, VA, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EX2 Adventures is proud to announce that CGI Federal is serving as the Charity Matching Partner for the 2025 Fall Backyard Burn Trail Running Series, Northern Virginia’s premier trail running series. Through this partnership, CGI Federal is matching up to $5,000 in participant donations—doubling the community impact in support of Homestretch, a local nonprofit that helps homeless families in Northern Virginia achieve permanent housing and long-term stability.
“We’re incredibly excited to welcome CGI Federal as a partner,” said Andy Bacon, race director and owner of EX2 Adventures. “Their generosity and community-minded values align perfectly with the missions of EX2 Adventures and Homestretch, and their matching donation will have a real, measurable impact on our local community.”
“CGI Federal is proud to partner with EX2 Adventures and support their charity partner, Homestretch,” said Eryka Tedeschi, a senior consultant at CGI Federal. “Our commitment to community is at the heart of who we are. We believe in empowering people to live healthier, more connected lives — both inside and outside of work — and this partnership is a great example of how we can make a positive impact together.”
The Fall Backyard Burn Trail Running Series, now in its 20th year, features five weekends of 5-mile and 10-mile trail races across Fairfax County, VA. Known for its welcoming community, beautiful parks, and top-notch race experience, the Backyard Burn is one of the oldest and most beloved trail running series in the country.
About EX2 Adventures
EX2 Adventures produces some of the best trail running, mountain biking, adventure racing, and multi-sport events in the Mid-Atlantic. Founded on community, adventure, and respect for the outdoors, EX2 brings people together for unforgettable experiences on the trails. Learn more at www.ex2adventures.com.
About CGI Federal
CGI Federal is a leading provider of IT and business consulting services to U.S. federal agencies. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and community engagement, CGI Federal helps clients achieve operational excellence while giving back to the communities it serves. Learn more at www.cgi.com/us/en-us/federal.
“We’re incredibly excited to welcome CGI Federal as a partner,” said Andy Bacon, race director and owner of EX2 Adventures. “Their generosity and community-minded values align perfectly with the missions of EX2 Adventures and Homestretch, and their matching donation will have a real, measurable impact on our local community.”
“CGI Federal is proud to partner with EX2 Adventures and support their charity partner, Homestretch,” said Eryka Tedeschi, a senior consultant at CGI Federal. “Our commitment to community is at the heart of who we are. We believe in empowering people to live healthier, more connected lives — both inside and outside of work — and this partnership is a great example of how we can make a positive impact together.”
The Fall Backyard Burn Trail Running Series, now in its 20th year, features five weekends of 5-mile and 10-mile trail races across Fairfax County, VA. Known for its welcoming community, beautiful parks, and top-notch race experience, the Backyard Burn is one of the oldest and most beloved trail running series in the country.
About EX2 Adventures
EX2 Adventures produces some of the best trail running, mountain biking, adventure racing, and multi-sport events in the Mid-Atlantic. Founded on community, adventure, and respect for the outdoors, EX2 brings people together for unforgettable experiences on the trails. Learn more at www.ex2adventures.com.
About CGI Federal
CGI Federal is a leading provider of IT and business consulting services to U.S. federal agencies. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and community engagement, CGI Federal helps clients achieve operational excellence while giving back to the communities it serves. Learn more at www.cgi.com/us/en-us/federal.
Contact
EX2 AdventuresContact
Andy Bacon
7033383965
ex2adventures.com
Andy Bacon
7033383965
ex2adventures.com
Categories