Whitaker Brothers Expands Packaging Solutions Portfolio with the New ProfiPack ecoChip Cardboard Shredder, Engineered by HSM
Rockville, MD, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Whitaker Brothers is broadening its portfolio of high-quality packaging and recycling equipment to give customers more environmentally-responsible options with the addition of the HSM ProfiPack ecoChip Cardboard Shredder. This new machine shreds used cardboard into uniform packing chips, creating ideal cushioning for non-fragile goods while reducing the costs of cardboard waste.
Whitaker Brothers is adding the ecoChip to its line of cardboard shredders, which aligns seamlessly with the C400 and the P425, all three of which are manufactured HSM. While the C400 and P425 convert cardboard into padded matting, the ecoChip introduces a new chip-style cardboard shred that effectively stabilizes the merchandise in a package, fills up empty spaces and absorbs impacts, replacing plastic filler materials such as foam peanuts and air pillows.
"The ecoChip is a major step forward for businesses aiming to eliminate waste and cut rising cardboard costs," said Kyle Mitchell, Vice President of National Sales at Whitaker Brothers. "It empowers companies to recycle what they already have and create clean packing material on demand. A shredder that is in support of the environment while also saving you money has my vote."
"Working alongside Whitaker Brothers allows us to continue to bring eco-friendly recycling equipment to the U.S. market," said Marshal Eubanks, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at HSM of America. "The ecoChip is designed to help businesses streamline operations while making real progress toward their sustainability goals."
The ecoChip is developed for e-commerce operations, warehouses, fulfillment centers, mailrooms, and manufacturing facilities, and reflects Whitaker Brothers' continued commitment to sustainability, recycling, and being environmentally-friendly. The HSM ProfiPack ecoChip, HSM ProfiPack C400, and HSM ProfiPack P425 Cardboard Shredders are all available for purchase through Whitaker Brothers' website. For more information, please visit www.whitakerbrothers.com/ecochip.
About Whitaker Brothers
Whitaker Brothers has been a top name in data destruction, print finishing equipment, and packaging solutions for over 80 years. As a supplier of HSM, Whitaker Brothers provides high-quality equipment and superior customer service across government, commercial, and industrial sectors. From high-security shredders to advanced recycling equipment, Whitaker Brothers remains dedicated to helping organizations minimize waste and adopt greener operating strategies.
Press Contacts
For questions or more information, please contact:
Kyle Mitchell
Vice President of National Sales, Whitaker Brothers
kmitchell@whitakerbrothers.com
Lauren Rossi
Vice President of Government Sales, Whitaker Brothers
lrossi@whitakerbrothers.com
